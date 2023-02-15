NEWLAND — Entering its final regular season matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Avery Lady Vikings had much to play for.
The program recognized its seniors during Senior Night festivities at Viking Gym and welcome a familiar foe to town in Mitchell High School. The Lady Mountaineers had captured every win between the clubs the past four seasons, and the winner of this matchup would host the other to open the upcoming first round of the Western Highlands Conference girls basketball tournament. Avery demonstrated both moxie and tenacity on both ends of the floor in a 58-39 win over the Lady Mountaineers to clinch fourth place in the Western Highlands Conference standings.
Avery’s five seniors, Emree Hoilman, Cora Lee Hollifield, Hope Howell, Cassidy Lee and Emma Wise, received the starting nod in the contest. Mitchell opened the game by scoring 11 of the first 13 points of the game to lead 11-2 at the 2:41 mark, forcing a Viking timeout. The stoppage rejuvenated and reorganized Avery, as the Lady Vikings closed the period with a 9-2 scoring run to cut the MHS lead to two at 13-11 after one quarter. Freshman Hallie Johnson scored five points in the period, while Khloe Burleson came off the bench to swish a three-pointer in the frame. Mitchell’s Marybeth Woody was hot from the perimeter, stroking a pair of three-pointers, with a trifecta from teammate Piper Cook.
As the second quarter elapsed, the Lady Vikings took the reins and swung momentum in their favor. Defensively, ACHS gave up just two baskets to Mitchell in the second quarter, another Woody three-pointer and a bucket from teammate Lauren Ringwood. Meanwhile, the Avery offense was organized and off to the races. Wise scored two baskets, with a bucket and three-pointer from Hollifield. Johnson added a three-pointer, with baskets from Maddy Barrett and Hannah Mace as part of an 18-6 Avery advantage for the second quarter which lifted the home team to a double-digit halftime lead at 29-19.
Returning for the second half, the Lady Mountaineers tried to chip away at the Avery advantage. Cook scored seven points in the period, with a pair of Ringwood baskets and a Hannah Wilson field goal added in. The Lady Vikings were able to maintain its working margin thanks to a 5-of-6 performance on the free-throw line in the third quarter, and through baskets by Bob Greer, Burleson, Johnson and Zoie McClarrin, leaving the Big Red with an eight-point lead at 42-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Over the final eight minutes, the Avery defense smothered Mitchell’s offense, limiting the visitors to just two Ringwood baskets and a Reagan Sparks free throw for the entire quarter. AHS outscored Mitchell 16-5 in the fourth quarter, stretching its advantage behind balanced scoring that included six points from Hollifield, and baskets by Wise, Barrett, Burleson, McClarrin and Johnson.
Two Lady Vikings reached double figures scoring, as Hollifield had one of her strongest offensive outputs of the season with a game-high 13 points. teammate Johnson added 12, with nine points from Burleson, and seven points apiece from Wise and McClarrin. Ringwood and Cook scored 10 points each to lead Mitchell.
Lady Vikings head coach Allison Phillips explained the significance of earning a win over a nearby rival and of finally getting over the hump and defeating the perennially tough Lady Mountaineers.
“I felt like we never got into an offensive flow in the first game with Mitchell. We just struggled to put the ball in the basket, which has been one of our Achilles’ heels all year long. That was definitely a game where we were stagnant, and in our game we started our seniors who did a good job of getting everyone in the proper mindset, and we were able to score in the first quarter. I felt once we got into a rhythm with our regular starters in the game, we were able to get going shooting wise,” Phillips said. “We were more prepared for their man-to-man defense and executed our offense well throughout the game. Our defense gave them some trouble in the second quarter. We’ve been preaching to our girls that in order to win good games against good teams, you have to be able to play some man-to-man and shut down people. I was pleased with how we stayed out of foul trouble and executed our game plan altogether. Mitchell is our rival and a team that we don’t like to lose to. The girls have known each other for forever, and it was the first time in four years that we beat them. Our message to the seniors was to not let them be the team that you never win against, and our seniors set a tone. They wanted so badly to win that game, which bled through to our entire team. I was proud to see us put a complete game together.”
Phillips took time to also offer thoughts of praise for her senior players who have made significant contributions to the Lady Viking basketball program during their prep careers:
Emree Hoilman — “Emree Hoilman is basically the heartbeat of our team and has been for four years. She’s a kid that comes in every day and does things the right way. She leads the locker room the right way and set a tone every year. She kind of took a substitute role this year when she had been a starter and big-minute player for us in the past, and she’s done it so gracefully. She wants the team to win, and that’s what she cares about. A team-first mentality speaks volumes about her character. She’s led and been teaching our younger guys how to be a part of the program. She has bought in from the day she walked into our program.”
Cora Lee Hollifield — “Cora has always been a spark plug for us. She’s always been a super high-energy kid whose worked her butt off and just brings such life to the team. She’s a fun kid who plays hard and is competitive on both ends of the floor. Whether it’s on offense or defense, whether she’s playing checkers or walking up the steps, she is always competitive. Cora Lee had a great offensive night for us against Mitchell. We’ve been waiting to see her explode like that offensively. She’s been playing out of position for most of the season and we’ve moved her to forward and she hasn’t been able to get as many shots as previously, but she has been able to take advantage of opportunities and score from the outside against larger post players as we know she can or take the ball to the basket.”
Emma Wise — “Emma has been super huge for us whether starting or off the bench. Emma is just a tough kid. She’s relentless on defense, and I was so happy to see her step into more of an offensive role as the season has progressed. She’s the toughest kid we have in our program, and she does everything right, leading us in aa sixth-man role providing whatever spark we need.”
Cassidy Lee — “Cassidy is just a phenomenal kid. She’s a gym rat who loves the game. She hasn’t played a ton over the seasons, but she is a team-first kid who puts the team ahead of herself and has a great attitude. She’s another who has really bought into the program and embraced the entire process of being part of our program.”
Hope Howell — “Hope has been a great addition to us this season. She brings a great defensive mind and toughness in practice. She’s done a great job fitting into this team and never missed a beat with this senior group of teammates.”
Abigail Crosby and Maria Franca — “Abigail has been a manager for us the past two seasons due to some severe injury issues. She has been a huge part of our program as well. Maria is an exchange student who sort of fell into our laps and fell in love with our program. She has been awesome, too. We always keep a few managers on staff who help, and both those ladies have been absolutely fantastic for us this season.”
Phillips summarized the importance of the seniors’ leadership not just this season, but in the future.
“They’re all the most high-character, high-quality kids you can ask for,” Phillips said. “They’ve had some ups and downs as far as wins and losses go, but in terms of putting our team in the right direction, we’ll win games in the future because of the tone they’ve set in the locker room and the precedent that they’ve set in practice as a group. They believe in the program and what we want to accomplish. We’ll hang a banner one day because of the way they’ve led us.”
Avery was victorious in a rematch with Mitchell on Feb. 13 in the WHC Tournament, and the Lady Vikings will advance to play in the WHC semifinals at Owen High School later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.