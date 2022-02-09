Avery Lady Vikings basketball snapped a 13-game winless streak dating back to an early December win over West Lincoln, earning victories in a pair of road contests as part of a three-game week on the court.
Avery 47, Owen 38
SWANNANOA — A dominant first quarter paved the way for the Lady Vikings to build a double-figures advantage, while a balanced scoring performance allowed the Big Red to maintain its lead in a nine-point win over the Owen Warlassies on Monday, Jan. 31.
Defense was the calling card that propelled Avery in the opening stanza, as the Big Red held Owen to just two points in the first eight minutes of play. Offensively, Avery was able to take advantage of the defensive effort by putting points on the scoreboard. Cora Lee Hollifield drained a pair of three-point baskets in the first quarter, while teammates Addie Beck, Anaya Jackson and Mari Maya each contributed with field goals in the frame, as the Lady Vikings built a 13-2 lead entering the second quarter.
Owen managed to find its shooting touch in the second quarter behind a pair of baskets and six points total from Ellie Martin. Bailee Worley added three points in the quarter, with a basket from Mattie Lehman.
The Lady Vikings countered by continuing to add points on the scoreboard to keep pressure on Owen and not allow the Warlassies to chop into its lead. Hollifield added her third 3-pointer of the half during the stanza, while teammate Khloe Burleson also connected from long distance. Emree Hoilman, Jackson and Bob Greer each chipped in with baskets during the second quarter as the Lady Vikings carried a 25-15 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Returning for the third quarter, the Lady Vikings continued to demonstrate the same consistency of scoring the basketball that it had during the first half, while its defense prevented Owen from sustained scoring rallies and preserved the lead that was built through the first two periods.
Zoie McClarrin netted a pair of baskets for AHS in the third quarter, with buckets from Burleson, Beck and Jackson as part of a 10-point frame. OHS kept pace with the visitors from Newland, as both Martin and Carly Hancock scored four points in the third quarter, with three points from Maesyn Gardner. Thanks to the virtual stalemate, by quarter’s end the Lady Vikings continued to hold a 35-26 lead over the eight-win Warlassies.
The Lady Vikings demonstrated its ability to finish out a contest, as a trio of players, Burleson, Hollifield and McClarrin, accounted for all of Avery’s total of 12 points in the final eight minutes of play. McClarrin, who had been scoreless in the opening half, poured in five points in the fourth quarter as part of a nine-point performance, while teammate Hollifield scored a pair of baskets and would serve as Avery’s lone player reaching double-figures with 13 total points. Burleson’s 3-pointer in the stanza was part of an eight-point effort.
Owen attempted a last-minute rally to defend its home court, but five points from Gardner and three from Hancock was not enough as the Lady Vikings prevailed for the Western Highlands Conference win.
Jackson chipped in with six points in Avery’s winning effort, with five from Beck and two points each from Hoilman, Greer and Maya. Owen’s duo of Martin and Gardner scored 10 points each to lead the Warlassies.
Avery 44, Madison 32
MARSHALL — The Avery Lady Vikings repeated its winning performance on Groundhog Day that it displayed on the road two nights earlier at Owen, as Avery made it two straight conference wins on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Madison.
Avery’s defense prevented Madison from getting out and running on offense, as it held the Lady Patriots to only six first-quarter points. Although Avery didn’t get out to a blistering offensive start itself, the Lady Vikings maintained its consistency of building an early lead that it had against Owen. Khloe Burleson scored a pair of baskets in the first quarter, with a basket each from Zoie McClarrin and Addie Beck that pushed the Lady Vikings to a 9-6 lead after one period.
Madison’s offense found the shooting touch in the second quarter, as veteran guard Leah Sawyer scored eight points in the period, including a pair of 3-pointers. A three-pointer from teammate Brenna Lounsbury helped the Lady Patriots shoot its way back into the game. Undaunted, Addie Beck asserted herself inside the paint for the Big Red, as she scored three buckets in the quarter. Cora Lee Hollifield added three points, while Mari Maya scored a field goal to help Avery maintain the slimmest of leads at 20-19 at halftime.
Avery was all business as it returned from the intermission, as Burleson sank another three-pointer and had four points total in the period, while McClarrin added a pair of baskets and Emma Wise, Maya and Beck each scored two points in the period. The Madison club, who has only managed one win this season, found the Avery defense too strong to overcome in the third quarter, as it repeated its first-quarter offensive struggles. Sawyer and Jadelyn Frasure were the only two players to account for Madison’s five points for the quarter as Avery extended its lead back into double-figures at 35-24 by the end of the stanza.
The Lady Vikings were able to close out the victory by way of stingy defense and accuracy from the free-throw line. Avery limited the Lady Patriots to just three field goals over the final eight minutes, while the duo of Hollifield and McClarrin combined to tally all 10 of Avery’s fourth-quarter point total. Avery made four free throws down the stretch as the Lady Vikings held on for the conference win.
McClarrin led all Avery scorers with 13 points, with 10 points in the win from Beck. Burleson added eight points, with seven from Hollifield, four from Maya and two from Wise. Sawyer was the only Madison player who reached double figures with 10 points, while teammates Frasure and Launsbury scored six points each.
Owen 44, Avery 41
NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings returned to the friendly surroundings of Viking Gym on Friday, Feb. 4, for a rematch with the Owen Warlassies. After having captured the road victory earlier in the week, Avery looked to sweep Owen in the regular season series but it was not to be, as the visitors from Buncombe County played gritty basketball and managed to escape Big Red Country with a three-point win.
Much as in their first encounter, Avery ran out to an early lead, building a seven-point advantage by the end of the first period. Cora Lee Hollifield was the juggernaut on offense for the Lady Vikings with nine first-quarter points, including a pair of three-pointers in the frame. Beck and Jackson also did damage inside with baskets as Avery held a 13-6 lead entering the second quarter.
Unlike the previous matchup, however, Owen responded to the pressure and found its way to the basket. Ellie Martin heated up for the Warlassies, scoring a pair of three pointers and 10 points in the period to carry the offense for the visitors. Maesyn Gardner chipped in with four points in the quarter to erase the Lady Vikings lead.
Another three-pointer from Hollifield, and four points from McClarrin in the second quarter prevented Owen from carrying a lead into the locker room, as the clubs were knotted at 22-22 at halftime.
Following locker room adjustments, both teams held a hot shooting hand in the third quarter as the game remained tight. Avery dispersed its scoring responsibility, as Wise netted a pair of baskets and McClarrin also scored four points in the quarter. Beck and Jackson each scored in the stanza as well, while Owen was bolstered by a pair of Bailee Worley buckets, giving the Warlassies a narrow 35-34 lead entering the fourth quarter.
In the final eight minutes, the Lady Vikings offense was unable to put Owen away with a knockout punch. Hollifield scored five points, including a fourth 3-pointer for the game, while Beck added a basket to account for all of the Avery scoring for the period.
Owen managed to preserve the lead to the end thanks to Mattie Lehman seven fourth-quarter points, including a pair of free throws, as the Warlassies held off Avery to earn the win and regular-season series split.
Avery’s Hollifield led all scorers with 17 points, and was the lone Lady Vikings in double figures. McClarrin and Beck each tallied eight points, with four from Wise. Owen had a pair of players score in double figures, led by 14 points from Martin and 11 from Gardner. Lehman chipped in with nine points.
The Lady Vikings traveled to Mitchell on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and return home to host Madison in its home conference finale on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
