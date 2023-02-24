ROSMAN —Avery Lady Vikings varsity basketball drew a familiar in its opening-round matchup of the NCHSAA 1A state basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 21, squaring off against fellow Western Highlands Conference foe Rosman for the third time this season. Avery’s defense played a strong four quarter, holding the potent Lady Tigers offense to just 47 total points in the contest, but Avery’s own offense was unable reach top speed, as the Big Red’s season ended with a 47-34 road defeat.
Without the services of junior forward Zoie McClarrin for a second consecutive game due to injury, the Lady Vikings hung tough through the entire matchup. Rosman led by only a pair at 10-8 after one quarter, as ACHS freshman point guard Hallie Johnson scored a pair of baskets, with a bucket each from sophomore guard Maddy Barrett and senior forward Cora Lee Hollifield in the quarter. Rosman’s sharpshooting guard Alissa Cheek scored a pair of first-quarter hoops, while teammate Marlee Carnathan scored a bucket off the bench and teammate Reagan Chapman knocked down a three-pointer.
Avery struggled to keep up offensively as shots refused to fall during the second quarter. The Lady Vikings managed only five points in the stanza, a three-pointer and a basket from Hollifield accounting for all the team’s scoring leading into halftime. Rosman’s offense, which is predicated on a perimeter shooting attack, was also struggling to make shots in the period. Cheek worked inside the arc and scored three additional baskets in the second quarter to lead her club with 11 points for the half. Teammate Emma Moretz scored a basket and guard Lexi Powell sank a pair of free throws as Avery stayed close in trailing by a 20-13 score at the halftime intermission.
As the third quarter transpired, Avery’s scoring touch improved, as Hollifield and Johnson continued to serve as the key components of the offensive attack. Hollifield took advantage of mismatches in draining a pair of three-pointers in the stanza, while Johnson knocked down a trifecta and scored a bucket for five in the frame.
Unfortunately for the Big Red, Rosman’s Cheek placed much of her team’s offensive responsibility on her shoulders. Cheek scored nine of RHS’s 13 third-quarter points on four buckets and a free throw, with another Carnathan basket and a pair from Kendall Harrison helping Rosman to outscore the Lady Vikings by a slim 13-11 margin in the third quarter. As the teams approached the final period, the home team held a 33-24 lead.
Avery narrowed the gap with a pair of baskets to open the final quarter, but the Lady Tigers were able to stymie the rally, primarily in the form of Cheek. The 5-foot, 6-inch junior guard was the game's top scorer with 30 points, including 10 of Rosman’s 14 fourth-quarter total to match the Lady Vikings’ team output in the frame.
Avery’s Johnson scored five points on a three-pointer and a basket in the final eight minutes, while Barrett added a pair of field goals and freshman Addison Herbert added a free throw to account for the Lady Vikings’ fourth-quarter total. In the end, however, Avery could not dig out of its early-game deficit and the Lady Tigers advanced to play at Eastern Randolph for the second round of the state tournament.
Avery’s offense was largely a two-player performance, as Johnson paced Avery with 14 points and Hollifield recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The duo accounted for all but seven of the team’s total of 34. Cheek’s 30 was the only Lady Tiger scoring in double figures, as Carnathan scored six and Powell was held to just four points.
Avery finishes its season with a final record of 10-16 overall, with a 6-6 mark in conference play. Rosman improved to 23-5 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.