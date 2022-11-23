NEWLAND — The 2022-23 Avery High School girls basketball program has worked hard during the offseason to advance to the next level and again compete for a Western Highlands Conference championship.
Last year’s Lady Vikings, despite a 6-19 overall record, qualified for last season’s state 1A basketball tournament thanks in part to a brutal strength of schedule. Avery parlayed its difficult schedule into postseason success, defeating higher-seeded Bessemer City on the road to advance to the second round of the playoffs before falling at Highlands to close last season.
With an influx of young talent and a crop of skilled veteran players, Avery Lady Vikings head coach Allison Phillips is excited about the prospects of the 2022-23 campaign which begins this week, crediting much of the team’s potential to the effort put forth in the time between the close of last season and the beginning of this one.
“We didn’t rest a whole lot this year. We kind of met as a team after the end of the year last year and decided that if we were going to be successful, we had to put in a little bit more work and a little bit different work,” Phillips explained. “So Thomas Jackson was super, super kind, and Kenny Johnson and Hannah McIntosh all took my girls in the spring and played travel ball, so they did that pretty much the whole spring. It was so amazing that they did that, because it helped tremendously just to kind of introduce our younger girls to our older girls and get them to start building that chemistry early. So we had basically a JV and varsity travel team. They took them and ran our same offenses and implemented some things that we were gonna go ahead and implement this year, just to put our girls kind of ahead of the game. We lifted all summer and had a couple of team camps and played some jamborees this summer, along with holding our big golf tournament, the Viking Classic, which was really great.”
Phillips noted that her players bought in wholly to the work necessary to prepare for the upcoming season.
“Our girls showed up for workouts in droves, more than they ever have. I mean, we had pretty much 80 to 90% participation through everything that summer, and so I was tickled with that,” Phillips added. “That led us into a really good fall preseason, where we had a lot of our girls play volleyball and had a super successful volleyball season. One of our players, Bob Greer, went to states in girls golf, so that was exciting. Our girls had a good fall season, and then the girls who weren’t playing a fall sport were doing workouts and in the gym, and they pretty much stayed in the gym all fall getting shots up and working out. I think they’ve put a lot more work in this year than years past, and that’s just transitioned to much better practices, much cleaner practices, and much more productive practices.”
Leading the way for the Big Red is a set of seniors that are leaders and are no strangers to Phillips’ system and philosophy, who set the example for younger players and will be called upon to produce on both ends of the floor this season.
“I think my senior class is amazing. You’ve got Emree Hoilman and Cora Hollifield, as well as Emma Wise, who have all been four-year varsity players. They’re the ones that are pretty much who we lean on to lead our program, and they’ve done that really, really well,” Phillips added. “We met before the season started and talked about what we wanted and what they wanted to accomplish, and how we were going to do that, and our seniors help our younger girls come in and see what the program is about, what it needs to look like and how to handle high school basketball. Cassidy Lee is another person who is a senior, and she’s helping a lot, and then we’ve had the addition of Hope Howell. We also have Abigail Crosby, who is a manager for us, because she isn’t able to play anymore due to her foot. But honestly, she brings as much leadership as anybody in the locker room. She kind of leads the charge with all of our managers and make sure everything, all the little details and things like that are done.”
In addition to the senior players, several underclassmen logged significant minutes last season and/or persevered through injuries, and will look to continue to provide offensive and defensive fire to the club.
“We have a core coming back that includes our two leading scorers from last year. Those are our two All-Conference players (Hollifield and Zoie McClarrin), so obviously the expectation with them is that they continue to do what they’ve done. I feel like Khloe Burleson’s finally healthy as well. We’ve had a little bit of a vacancy at the point guard position, so now Maddy Barrett is running that, but I think Hallie Johnson, a freshman whom we pulled up to varsity, is gonna bring a lot of opportunity and skill at the point guard position, though she is hurt right now. We’ve also transitioned some players where Emree and Emma are playing more of a wing this year.”
The NCHSAA for the first time is implementing a fifth-quarter rule, where a junior varsity player can participate in up to a combination of five quarters per night between the JV and varsity levels. For example, a JV player can play three quarters of a JV game, and can be available for two quarters of varsity action. Phillips noted that the flexibility the new rule affords may prove invaluable over the course of a 20-game-plus regular season.
“I’m honestly excited. I think our younger girls, with the addition of the fifth quarter this season, can come up and add a little bit to our varsity team as well,” Phillips said. “For example, Addison Herbert is bringing us some depth at the point guard and the two-guard positions. She is going to be able to come up and help us. She can play four full JV quarters, and hopefully help win their game, and then come up to play varsity and, if we need help at the point or whatever in a quarter, she can go in and play that quarter. It’s exciting because that just brings us a good opportunity to give our JV players a little bit of a taste of what varsity is like, while also allowing them to be able to continue to have a full JV season.”
With the absence of a JV team last season due in part to both low numbers and the pandemic, Coach Phillips and her staff, including Hannah McIntosh, Samuel Phillips and Erin Spear, are thrilled to field not only a JV roster, but a talented group of players who should instantly contend for the JV conference championship, a team comprised of a number of players that made up the two best middle school conference teams in the Toe River Conference last season.
“I’m always glad to see the benefit in a JV team. Some coaches don’t feel like that, but I do, and I feel like in order to give kids the best experience, it’s my desire that everybody we get has an opportunity to play JV, just because it’s a lot being thrown at you your freshman year, it’s a lot having to learn how to balance being a student athlete, especially if you play multiple sports,” Phillips noted. “It’s not something we’ve been able to do the past few years, just because of the numbers, but our numbers are increasing and getting better. This just gives us the opportunity to be able to give kids a better experience overall. It killed me last year to have two freshmen who never got to play at all in a game. That just was terrible, and that’s not the experience that we want any of them to have. Now this year, with only eight JVs, they’re gonna play every single day, every single night. It’s going to make for a better experience for everybody, coaches included.”
Phillips elaborated on a number of goals set in the preseason by this year’s Lady Vikings squad.
“Number one is we want to be able to break the press. That’s the number one thing we talked about and we’ve harped on and we worked on: limiting turnovers, especially live-ball turnovers. Our primary goal right now is to become better and it has been all summer, to become better ball handlers, to become more confident with the ball, to become better passers. Those are things that we work on pretty much every single day, and to make people pay for pressing us, because we know that people are going to come out and they’re going to do that. We want to be able to calm down and handle ball pressure and be able to execute our offense better,” Phillips noted. “The other thing we want to do is turn people over. We’ve changed up a lot of things defensively, so we’re going to use some of those changes hopefully to our advantage and be able to put pressure back on other people. We spent a lot of time working on our man-to-man defense. We spent a lot of time working on a different press, because we used to run the same thing for a long time, so I kind of felt like it was time for a change offensively and defensively in some things. I think we’re gonna see a lot of different sets and Coach McIntosh has brought a lot of those to us, and just her knowledge and ability to explain that to players and what they’re running is huge. So we’ve made some changes that I think are for the better, and hopefully we’ll be able to execute those a little bit better on the floor.”
In describing her team with a single word, Coach Phillips settled on a word that she felt was an apt depiction of this year’s Lady Vikings.
“We’re kind of undecided, because I don’t know. I don’t know what it’s going to turn into. With the season starts, it’s kind of a big question mark for me right now. I thought about this last night when I left practice. We know what everybody else is going to do, but where’s our identity? I know what I want it to be, and I want it to be that we play every possession 110% all out, that we’re defensive minded, that we start with defense, we let it create our offense. But right now, there are still question marks. Hopefully as the season goes on, I’ll be able to tell a little bit more, because to me we’re very much a new team, and it looks very different than it did last year and feels very different than it did last year. Our identity is yet to be determined, but I know that it’s exciting. I know that there’s a lot of bright spots that I’m seeing. I think the biggest thing is just putting it all together.”
