Avery Lady Vikings varsity girls basketball took on a pair of tough foes and larger schools when the club tangled on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Stephens, along with a Dec. 10 matchup with rival Watauga at home.
St. Stephens 72,
Avery 46
HICKORY — St. Stephens got off to a hot shooting start against the Lady Vikings in their non-conference contest before Avery bounced back to cut the Lady Indians lead to just six points at halftime. In the second half, however, St. Stephens took charge and momentum, outscoring Avery 39-18 over the final two periods to win going away.
St. Stephens built a 21-12 lead after one quarter as SSHS’s Kaylee McGlamery scored six points in the period, with five from teammate Allie Reid. Avery was paced with a hot start from senior Addie Beck, who scored three field goals and seven total points in the opening eight minutes.
Avery cut into the Lady Indian lead in the second quarter, as Cora Lee Hollifield heated up to the tune of four buckets and eight points in the period. Beck, Khloe Burleson, Maddy Barrett and Anaya Jackson each scored baskets for the Big Red in the quarter, as AHS outscored St. Stephens 16-13 in the frame to draw within 34-28 at halftime.
In the third quarter the Lady Indians used the perimeter shot to stretch out its lead. Ella Pilkerton, Molli Harris and Elizabeth Sumpter each drained three-pointers in the quarter as part of a 22-point team output in the frame. Avery’s Beck added three baskets in the quarter and Carter Peterson, Burleson and Barrett each scored a basket in the period, but Avery found itself on the trailing end of a 56-40 margin entering the final quarter.
In the final eight minutes, the Lady Indians continued to shoot well from the floor. Kennedy Blevins scored seven points in the quarter, with four points each from Reid and Sumpter. The Lady Vikings only managed baskets by Jackson and Beck, along with two made free throws to account for its total output for the fourth period as SSHS earned the win.
Beck was Avery’s lone player scoring double figures with a game-high 17 points. Hollifield finished with eight points, with seven points from Burleson and six from Barrett.
St. Stephens finished with five players reaching double-figures scoring, led by Blevins and Sumpter each with 15 points.
Watauga 67, Avery 43
NEWLAND — Led by 27 points from freshman guard Kate Sears, including 15 in the second half, the Watauga Lady Pioneers stretched a one-point advantage after one quarter into a decisive 67-43 victory over the Avery Lady Vikings in Viking Gym on Friday night, Dec. 10.
Sears’ 27-point effort included four made 3-point baskets and, along with teammate Charlotte Torgerson’s 17 points, were Watauga’s only two players scoring double figures in the win, though every Lady Pioneer who saw action registered at least one point in the scorebook in the contest.
Avery was paced by senior center Addie Beck, as the 6-foot, 2-inch post player scored a team-high 19 points for the Lady Vikings, joined in double-figures by Cora Lee Hollifield, who scored 13 points for ACHS.
The first quarter showed signs the game had the potential to be a nip-and-tuck affair throughout, as Sears and Torgerson each scored five points in the quarter, while Beck scored four baskets for eight points for Avery, as the Lady Pioneers led 14-13 after eight minutes of play.
Although the Lady Vikings implemented a zone defense to entice the Lady Pioneers to settle for outside shots, WHS doubled up the Lady Vikings on the scoreboard in the second stanza behind seven points from Sears, including a pair of baskets in the final minute of the half.
Beck countered for Avery with five points in the frame, and 13 total for the half to lead all scorers, but the Lady Vikings could only manage a pair of additional baskets as a team for the period, as Watauga led 32-22 at the halftime break.
Sears asserted her presence in the third quarter with five baskets in the frame, helping the Lady Pioneers to double its 10-point halftime margin to 20 by the end of the third quarter. Avery guard Hollifield scored five points in the period, including a 3-pointer, while Beck scored a pair of baskets, but an 8-2 Watauga scoring run over the final 3:30 of the quarter helped to extend the WHS lead to 53-33 after three quarters.
The Lady Vikings could not make a dent in the Lady Pioneers’ lead over the final eight minutes of play. The teams combined to sink five 3-pointers in the final quarter, however, as Hollifield and Khloe Burleson each made shots behind the arc, while Torgerson, Sears and Kaitlyn Darner each sank trifectas in the closing stanza to help WHS earn the 24-point win.
Brelyn Sturgill scored five for the Lady Pioneers, while Burleson chipped in for Avery with five points.
