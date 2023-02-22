Avery Lady Vikings varsity basketball entered Western Highlands Conference Tournament play last week with a No. 4 seed, hosting a quarterfinal round matchup and emerging victorious over longtime rival Mitchell. The win earned a berth in the conference tournament semis against top seed Mountain Heritage, where the Lady Cougars flexed its collective muscle and demonstrated a scorching shooting touch to eliminate the Big Red from the tournament.
Avery 64, Mitchell 40
NEWLAND — Avery’s varsity Lady Vikings looked to make it two straight wins over the rival Mitchell Lady Mountaineers. The teams played a tight first quarter, but the fourth-seeded Big Red opened up a double-digit lead by halftime and pulled away from fifth-seeded Mitchell for a convincing 64-40 win to advance to a Wednesday, Feb. 15, semifinal date with top-seeded Mountain Heritage.
Zoie McClarrin led Avery with 14 points before leaving the game after suffering a leg injury late in the third quarter. Three additional Lady Vikings, Maddy Barrett, Khloe Burleson and Cora Lee Hollifield reached double figures with 12, 11 and 11 points, respectively. Lauren Ringwood paced the Lady Mountaineers with a game-high 19 points, while teammate Reagan Sparks chipped in nine points.
Avery held a 13-7 lead after one quarter largely on successful free-throw shooting, as AHS knocked down 5-of-6 from the charity stripe in the period to account for much of its lead. Ringwood accounted for all seven of Mitchell’s first-quarter points. In the second quarter, the Lady Vikings extended its lead behind three baskets and eight total points from Barrett, along with four points from McClarrin and three points each from Hallie Johnson and Burleson. Avery outscored Mitchell 19-12 in the second quarter to stretch out its advantage to 32-19 at halftime.
During the course of the third quarter, the teams played a closely contested eight minutes on the scoreboard, but Avery managed to slightly stretch its lead. Late in the period after having already scored seven points in the quarter, McClarrin came down awkwardly following a shot, suffering an injury that led to her being assisted off the floor. Even without its junior post player, Avery managed to take a 16-point edge at 50-34 into the fourth quarter.
In the final eight minutes, Avery slammed the door on the victory, as an early run ballooned the Lady Viking lead to 20 points. Three-pointers from Johnson and Burleson, as well as a pair of Bob Greer baskets gave more than enough momentum to the home team, while Avery’s defense limited Mitchell to just one basket in the entire fourth quarter.
Mountain Heritage 69, Avery 34
SWANNANOA — Playing without one of its most versatile inside defenders, the Avery Lady Vikings had little in its arsenal to slow down the top-seeded Mountain Heritage, as the Lady Cougars took an early lead and pulled away to rout the fourth-seeded Big Red 69-34 in the semifinal round of the 2023 Western Highlands Conference Girls Basketball Tournament.
Avery’s Zoie McClarrin, who suffered a leg injury in the third quarter of the Lady Vikings’s quarterfinal win over Mitchell on Monday evening, was suited up and on the bench, but did not appear in the contest. Her absence made the going more difficult for the Lady Vikings frontcourt to slow down the tall and athletic Lady Cougars front line, led by Keira Wilson, who poured in a game-high 23 points and was hard to defend throughout the game.
Avery kept the game close in the first portion of the opening period. Hallie Johnson drained a three-pointer and five points in the first quarter, but the Big Red could only manage a field goal each from Hannah Mace and Khloe Burleson to finish the quarter.
Wilson set the tone for the Lady Cougars, scoring four baskets inside for Heritage for eight points in the quarter. Vega Dayton added three points, as did teammate Avee Silver, helping the top seed to take a 17-9 lead after eight minutes of play.
Heritage opened its lead to double figures early in the second quarter, as Cloey Morrow scored five points, including a three-pointer, while Wilson added another pair of baskets.
While the Lady Cougars shot a high percentage from the field for much of the game, ACHS struggled to put the ball into the basket. Maddy Barrett sank a three-pointer and a basket for five of Avery’s seven total points in the second stanza. Bob Greer added a field goal in the quarter to close out the Avery offense for the half. The Lady Vikings weren’t able to get the second-shot opportunities that it enjoyed in the opening round against the Lady Mountaineers, and MHHS also swarmed defensively to force eight Lady Viking turnovers in the first half, helping the Cougars to build a 30-16 lead at the halftime break.
As the second half unfolded, MHHS was white hot with the scoring touch, pouring in 39 points in the final two quarters while holding Avery to just 18 second-half points. Johnson swished 3-point baskets on consecutive trips early in the third quarter, but AHS were unable to maintain momentum, as Barrett scored a pair of baskets to account for the entirety of the Avery scoring power.
Heritage (22-2) continued to rely on its inside attack, with Wilson finding space to score nine points in the third quarter, with six points from teammate Lilly Neill, propelling the top seed to a commanding 49-26 lead after three quarters.
Through the final eight minutes, the Lady Vikings continued to find the going tough, managing just an Emma Wise basket, another Johnson three-point basket and a Mace bucket. Heritage’s Neill added six points in the final stanza, with four from forward Layla Worley to help the Lady Cougars run off with the 35-point win.
Johnson led the Avery offense with a team-high 14 points, including a 4-for-7 effort from beyond the arc, to go with four rebounds. Barrett chipped in with 10 points to represent Avery’s lone scorers in double figures. Mace added four points, with two points each from Wise, Greer and Burleson.
Aside from Wilson’s 23 points, no other Lady Cougar reached double figures, but a balanced scoring effort served to carry the top seed into the tournament final. Vega Deyton added nine points, with eight from Neill, and seven points each from Ava Webb and Cloey Morrow.
Mountain Heritage went on to capture the tournament title on Friday, Feb. 17, with a win over Rosman in the championship game. Avery’s Hallie Johnson was named to the All-WHC Tournament Team, while Mountain Heritage’s Keira Wilson was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player.
The Lady Vikings (11-14) qualified for the NCHSAA state 1A basketball playoffs, squaring off against Rosman on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Transylvania County. A recap of that contest and any additional rounds of state playoff action can be found in next week’s edition of The AJT and online at www.averyjournal.com.
