NEWLAND — Avery Lady Vikings volleyball avenged its road loss the previous week to East Rutherford by earning a hard-fought win over the Lady Cavs on Tommy Burleson Court at Viking Gym on Thursday, Aug. 26.
In similar fashion to the first encounter between the teams, Avery was the team to pick up the first set of the match, winning by a narrow 25-22 score. The Big Red continued to play shot-for-shot with East, and made just enough plays to hold off the Lady Cavs in the second game to win by a set score fo 25-23 to take a two sets to none lead.
East Rutherford roared back in the third set, however, showing its explosive ability in staying alive in the match by winning by a lopsided 25-14 score.
Avery regrouped from the loss, however, as it demonstrated its composure by giving the Lady Cavs a taste of its own medicine, playing its most dominant volleyball of the match in impressively putting away the match over East with a 25-13 final score in the fourth and deciding set.
Addie Beck was the star of the stat sheet for the Big Red, as she recorded a team-high five service aces and did damage on the front line, recording a team-high 17 kills for Avery during the match. Teammate Marisol Guzman chipped in with nine kills for the Lady Vikings, while Annabelle Hayes added a pair of digs and a pair of kills for the match.
Two evenings earlier, the Lady Vikings made quick work of non-conference foe Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Mooresboro, winning in three straight sets by scores of 25-22, 25-16, and 25-12.
Guzman and Beck registered 11 kills in the win over the Lady Gryphons, while Hayes added five services aces and 22 assists, with Emma Wise chipping in with a pair of aces on serve.
Avery’s record sits at 3-1 overall as it opens conference play this week against the two newest Western Highlands Conference members, hosting Rosman on Aug. 31 and traveling to Draughn on Thursday, Sept. 2.
