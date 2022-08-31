NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings came into the match on August 24 against the team from West Caldwell with a strong record of 3-1 after picking up a road win the previous evening at the Lady Gryphons from Thomas Jefferson.
Avery swept both the junior varsity and varsity matches against TJCA, with each match closer than during the first matchup between the schools on Aug. 16, Avery’s JV team won 25-10 and 25-17, while the varsity team was victorious in a more even match with scores of 25-16, 25-19, 25-17.
On August 24, an enthusiastic and vocal fan base supplied about 200 spectators to cheer on the Lady Vikings against West Caldwell. Comprised mostly of the student body, the fans led cheers and generally contributed to the positive atmosphere in the Viking gym. Against West, the JV team exerted its superiority with strong winning scores of 25-13 and 25-8. The squad finished the match with a run of six straight points to improve its winning season record.
The varsity took the floor with spirit, looking for its second victory of the year against the Lady Warriors. The Lady Vikings notched another victory with scores of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-15.
From the beginning of the first set, the serving prowess of senior Annabelle Hayes and the support of the team put Avery in control with a 5-0 lead. The Warriors closed the gap to within two points at 8-6, but was unable to keep up, as a 10-5 spurt gave the Lady Vikings an 18-11 lead, and the Big Red went on the victory with a score of 25-12.
Superb play by Emree Hoilman and Cora Hollifield contributed to a lopsided 25-8 victory in the second set. Hollifield was able to change up her serves, strategically altering the pace to place a strong serve or a softer, center-court serve.
Warrior player Kayleigh Carver led the charge to make the beginning moments of the third set a close contest. The Lady Vikings held on to a lead of no more than two points until it finally – and definitively – captured the lead at 11-8. After an 11-1 surge stretched Avery’s lead to 22-9, the Warriors mounted a second wave attack, but fell short as Avery earned the 25-15 win. The final points for the Lady Vikings were (in part) a result of excellent serving by Avery’s Ellie Hayes.
The win improved Avery’s overall record to 4-1 in matches this season, all non-conference wins.
Avery met a tough foe at home against East Rutherford on August 25. In spite of losing close sets during the squads’ first meeting on August 18, the JV team defeated the JV Lady Cavs going away, by scores of 25-7 and 25-12, respectively.
Avery’s varsity team did not fare as well, however, losing the match in straight sets by scores of 20-25, 25-27, and 15-25. “If we could have pulled out a win in the second set, the outcome last night might have been different,” Avery head volleyball coach Kim Hayes said of the setback.
The Lady Vikings return to the court on Sept. 1 for a conference match at Rosman, then will host Draughn in a home match on September 6.
