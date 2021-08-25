NEWLAND — Despite the torrential rains and wind bearing down outside Viking Gym on Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Avery Lady Vikings were right at home indoors, as it took care of business in dispatching of West Caldwell in straight sets, picking up wins in both JV and varsity action.
Following a win in impressive fashion by the junior varsity Lady Vikings, the varsity VIkings took the floor at Tommy Burleson Court and played dominating volleyball in several stretches to put away the Lady Warriors by a final match score of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-17.
The Lady Vikings used its strong service game and teamwork to open a 12-4 lead in the opening game. At the 20-11 mark, the gym experienced a power outage of a few seconds which temporarily halted action. Upon the return to play, West rallied to draw to within 22-17. Avery bounced back and refocused its efforts by winning the final three points of the game, capped by an Emree Hoilman point, to give the Big Red the 25-17 win.
In the second set, Avery came out firing on all cylinders, scoring eight of the first 10 points to build an 8-2 lead and force a West timeout. Avery continued to maintain its advantage, leading by double digits at 15-5 and continuing to keep West at bay, executing a kill to build its lead to 20-9. A West service error set the Big Red up with game point at 24-14, and two points later, Addie Beck finished the game with a kill for a 25-15 win and two-set lead.
In the third set of the match, West Caldwell swung momentum squarely in its favor, scoring the first five points of the game to force Lady Vikings head coach Erika Eller to take her only timeout in the match to stem the tide. Avery finally got on the board two points following the stoppage, and slowly went to work chipping away at the West advantage.
With the score 8-4 in favor of the Warriors, Avery reeled off three of the next four points to trail by just a single point at 10-9. Avery scored to tie the game at 11-11, primarily utilizing strong services by the likes of Guzman, Beck and Annabelle Hayes, Avery broke the tie with three straight points on serve to build a 14-11 lead, only to see West rally with three consecutive points to tie the game again at 14-14.
Hayes’ serve and Avery’s hustle and power helped the Big Red to score four consecutive points. Another Guzman kill forced a West timeout with Avery on top 18-14.
West rallied with a couple of points after the timeout to cut the AHS lead to 18-16, but the Big Red finished the match strong, as it scored seven of the final eight points for the game to pickup the clean sweep with the 25-17 win.
Avery returned to the floor on Thursday, Aug. 19, traveling to East Rutherford High School for a non-conference tilt. The Lady Vikings, seeking to build off its victory two nights earlier, played strong in a tight-knit first game before earning a 25-22 win.
The hometeam Lady Cavs were a tough matchup for the Lady Vikings, however, as East earned wins in three straight games by scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-17, respectively, to close out the match and earn a 3-1 win.
The Lady Vikings are scheduled for matches this week at Thomas Jefferson (Aug. 24), a rematch at Viking Gym against East Rutherford (Aug. 26), and a home match on Aug. 31 to open conference play against Rosman.
