NEWLAND —Avery softball returned to the diamond on Friday, March 24, when the Lady Vikings played host to the visiting Elizabethton (Tenn.) High School Cyclones. Under a bright and sunny sky, the Lady Vikings hung tough until a third-inning explosion from the visitors expanded the EHS lead and led to an 18-1 win for Elizabethton in a game called after four innings due to the NCHSAA mercy rule.
Avery sent senior starting pitcher Kelli Blackburn into the circle to face the Cyclones, and Blackburn was adept at throwing strikes. Unfortunately, the Cyclones were able to spoil several good pitches and send nine batters to the plate in the top of the first inning. The key hit for the frame was a home run from EHS catcher Lela Byrd as Elizabethton High opened up a 5-0 lead before the first Lady Vikings turn at the plate.
The Lady Vikings threatened to score in the bottom half of the first frame, as senior shortstop Cora Lee Hollifield reached on a two-out walk and advanced to second base. She was stranded on the base paths, however, as the Big Red remained scoreless.
In the top of the second, Blackburn settled into a groove, surrendering only one run off a pair of hits. Blackburn and the Lady Vikings averted additional damage as Avery retired the 3-4-5 hitters from Betsytown in order to end the threat with EHS holding a 6-0 advantage.
Avery found the hitting tough against EHS starter Mollie Johnson, but still managed to find ways to get on base and threaten to narrow the Cyclone lead. Ava Trice and Melanie Arnett each reached base to open the inning, but the duo were unable to score as Johnson worked out of a jam to keep AHS off the scoreboard.
Elizabethton put together its strongest offensive rally during the top of the third inning, as a total of 15 batters came to the plate during the frame and 12 runs scored. Blackburn surrendered no walks in her effort of 2-plus innings of work, and was relieved in the middle of the frame by hurler Carolina Rose, who was eventually able to retire the side after a pair of EHS runners were called out for leaving base early (an automatic out in high school softball).
Avery was retired in order in the bottom of the third inning, but the Big Red defense rose up to hold the Cyclones scoreless in the top of the fourth inning despite the first two hitters reaching base successfully.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lady Vikings demonstrated its pride and grit in battling to avert the shutout. Hollifield reached base to open the inning, then advanced to score on a hit by freshman Emily Brigman. EHS retired the following three AHS batters in order, however, to close out the non-conference win.
Hollifield finished the game 1-for-1 with a walk and run scored to pace the Big Red. Elizabethton’s Maely Ingram reached base safely four times, scoring three runs, while teammate Lela Byrd was 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored.
Avery returns to the diamond for a busy week with conference action in Newland on March 28 against Draughn. The team then travels to Draughn for a rematch with the Lady Wildcats on Friday, March 31. Avery is also slated to play in a tournament this Saturday, April 1, with games against Hampton (Tenn.) and Gatlinburg-Pittman (Tenn.) prior to returning to Viking Field for a home game against Mountain Heritage on April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.