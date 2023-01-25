VALDESE — In the opening minutes of its varsity conference clash on Friday, Jan. 20, it appeared that the Draughn Lady Wildcats offense was going to bury the Avery Lady Vikings early on DHS Senior Night. Draughn dropped a trio of three-pointers and built an early seven-point advantage. But it was the Vikings defense that ultimately took over the matchup, however, as the Big Red defense held the high-octane Lady Wildcats to only 42 points while the offense kept chipping away and eventually captured the lead in the second half, sealing the win in the final quarter from the free-throw line as Avery prevailed with a key 55-42 conference road victory to split the season series between the schools.
Draughn’s Ella Abernathy showed a hot hand in the first half to carry much of the Lady Wildcats offense, as she drained a pair of three-pointers in the opening period as part of a nine-point first half and 18-point game effort. Teammate Jenna Abernathy also sank a triple as part of a five-point first quarter, as the Abernathys scored all but two of Draughn’s 13 points for the quarter.
Avery started slow offensively but received baskets from Emma Wise, Maddy Barrett, Khloe Burleson and Hannah Mace to keep the contest close at 13-8 entering the second quarter.
Defensively, the Lady Vikings were stingy throughout the evening, particularly inside the paint when it came to defending Draughn senior center Aubrie Snyder. Avery often limited Draughn to only one shot, which keyed the Lady Vikings transition offense.
Draughn was unable to stretch out its first half lead thanks to tough Lady Vikings defense. Scoring was at a premium for both clubs in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Draughn received a third trifecta from E. Abernathy and buckets from teammates J. Abernathy and Snyder, but Avery generated just enough offense in the remainder of the first half to remain within striking distance at the intermission at 21-15 thanks to buckets from Barrett and Zoie McClarrin, as well as a basket off the bench from Bob Greer.
Early in the third quarter the Lady Wildcats again opened its lead to as many as nine points at 26-17 at the 5:39 mark before the Avery offense hit the gas pedal. Over the next two minutes, the Lady Vikings outscored Draughn 8-2, forcing a DHS timeout. Burleson nailed a three-pointer in the frame, while Barrett came alive to more than double her first-half output with eight points in the third period alone. McClarrin found space inside as she scrapped for offensive rebounds and scored a pair of baskets in the frame, while freshman guard Hallie Johnson, held scoreless in the first half, netted a pair of buckets in the third quarter.
Avery kept the pressure on over the closing minutes of the third stanza, finishing the quarter by outscoring Draughn 7-1 to close out the period and take its largest lead of the game at 34-29 into the fourth quarter.
A pair of McClarrin free throws at the 5:08 mark in the fourth helped Avery preserve a narrow margin at 38-35, and from there the Lady Vikings methodically began to extend its lead while the defense continued to challenge shots and stonewall the Lady Wildcats offense. A Johnson three-pointer doubled Avery’s lead to 41-35 at the 4:27 mark, which effectively provided the Lady Vikings with limited breathing room and a working margin. Draughn cut the lead to as little at five points at 47-42 with 1:04 remaining in the contest, but AHS connected on free throws late when it counted most, with Johnson and Cora Lee Hollifield each netting a pair of charity shots in the game’s closing moments to preserve the road victory.
Barrett led the Lady Vikings with a team-high 16 points, followed closely behind by McClarrin with 14 points. Johnson added nine points, with six from Burleson, three points apiece from Mace and Holifleld, and two points each from Wise and Greer.
Ella Abernathy of Draughn led all scorers with 18 points, and was the only Lady Wildcat to reach double figures. Snyder and Jenna Abernathy each scored nine points, with four points from Maddison Powell.
Avery improved its record to 5-12 overall, with a 3-4 mark in Western Highlands Conference competition, winners of three of its last four games and four of its last six contests. The Lady Vikings return home for a pair of games this week, venturing out of conference on January 24 to take on NCSSM Morganton before reentering conference play this Friday, Jan. 27, to host Mountain Heritage at Viking Gym.
