The Avery Lady Vikings faced its fair share of adversity during the 2021-22 season. From COVID quarantines to myriad injuries to players at different times throughout the schedule, Avery nevertheless played with passion and effort. The lessons spawned from adversity paid dividends for the Big Red as it garnered all its moxie in gritting out a hard-fought overtime victory on the road at Bessemer City on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The reward for its seed-upset victory was its second three-hour-plus road trip in two days, where the Lady Vikings visited the senior-laden Highlands Lady Highlanders. Avery was unable to muster a magical upset road win in this contest, however, as the Lady Viking season ended by virtue of a 69-32 road defeat.
Avery 53, Bessemer City 50 (OT)BESSEMER CITY — Avery entered its matchup at Bessemer City on Feb. 19 as a No. 23 seed, facing the 10th seeded Lady Yellow Jackets. Although the Lady Vikings struggled to stop BCHS juggernaut Janiya Adams for much of the contest, the Avery defense used a team effort, forced key turnovers and sank clutch free throws in the closing minutes of regulation and in the final seconds of overtime to seal a three-point win.
Avery came out of the gates strong to open the game, showing no signs of intimidation as the visitors. Sophomore forward Zoie McClarrin scored seven first-quarter points, and a three-pointer by Cora Lee Hollifield helped to propel the Big Red to a 15-8 lead after the first period.
The teams played evenly on the scoreboard for the lion’s share of the second quarter. Adams scored six of her 12 first-half points for BC in the quarter, while Avery’s tandem of McClarrin and Hollifield combined for eight of Avery’s 10 second-quarter points, helping the Lady Vikings to take a 25-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Neither team had much luck scoring the basketball after returning for the third quarter. Over the eight-minute stanza, the clubs combined for just 14 total points. Daejah Hardin scored eight of BC’s nine for the stanza, while Avery mustered just an Emma Wise basket and free throws from Emree Hoilman and McClarrin. Despite the drought, Avery remained in front by a single point at 30-29 entering the fourth quarter.
Both teams picked up the pace and regained its shooting touch in the fourth quarter. Hollifield found her hot hand, splashing a pair of three-pointers and 10 total points in the fourth quarter while playing through pain. Senior Mari Maya added a pair of field goals, while fellow senior Addie Beck added a basket in the frame.
Meanwhile, Adams put the entire Yellow Jackets offense on her shoulders in the fourth quarter, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter to help force overtime, as the teams were knotted at 47-47 at the end of regulation.
As the four-minute extra session ensued, Avery employed a shutdown defense to smother the home-standing BC team. The Lady Jackets only scored three points in the stanza, a free throw from Adams and a field goal from Hardin. McClarrin and Khloe Burleson each scored a basket in overtime, and with the score a one-point contest in the game’s final minute, a defensive steal from Beck led to an eventual foul of teammate Maya, who calmly stepped to the free-throw line and sank a pair of foul shots to provide Avery with the final three-point margin of victory.
Hollifield scorched the nets for a team-high 20 points for the Lady Vikings, with 13 points from McClarrin. Maya added six points, with four points each from Burleson, Hoilman and Beck.
“The game at Bessemer City was awesome. There were times where we didn’t really play super well, but we really came out and I thought we played consistently tough the entire game,” Avery head coach Allison Phillips said after the win. “Mari hit two huge free throws to kind of sealed it for us. She and Addie showed a lot of senior leadership, as Addie got a steal right at the end of that game that kind of set Mari up to get those free throws. I thought that was just kind of a testament to what those two have meant to our program. They are both tough as nails. Those are two kids who never in their time they have played for me have I ever questioned their effort and how hard they were playing.”
Though some may have seen the victory as an upset due to seeding, according to Phillips the team has had the capacity and belief that it could put everything together and produce the kind of result it experienced at Bessemer City.
“Winning wasn’t surprising to us, because all year we felt like we could win those games, but we’ve just not had the consistency, which was probably the hardest thing for us this year. We’ve played with a different team literally every game, and that’s very frustrating,” Phillips added. “Having 15 girls was frustrating enough because we weren’t able to have a JV team, but there were the times where I’m so thankful we had so many players. Between quarantine and injury, and Covid, and this, that and the other, we never had the same team. That’s very hard to build chemistry, when it’s constantly somebody changing. It was like, when we got on a little bit of run, it felt like everything was good, and then we’d have people get sick and have people quarantine, so that was kind of frustrating. But overall as a whole, I’m very proud of our girls, how we have developed and where we’ve come from. It’s tremendous.”
Highlands 69, Avery 32
HIGHLANDS — Avery entered its second-round playoff game against seventh-seeded Highlands without starter Zoie McClarrin, who had gutted through an injured ankle for a large portion of the team’s opening-round win at Bessemer CIty, but was unable to suit up to take on the Lady Highlanders.
“We didn’t have Zoie McClarrin that game. She had kind of succumbed to an ankle injury at the end of the Bessemer City game, so that really threw our press break off. She had been a huge part of how much success we’ve had over the past three or four weeks about being able to break people’s presses, and not having her really kind of threw us that night,” Phillips explained. “Plus a three-and-a-half-hour road trip, it’s hard to get your legs underneath you. That was a senior lead Highlands team. They had like five or six seniors on that team, and those girls were just they were not ready to be done playing basketball.”
Avery fell behind by double digits early in its matchup at Highlands and was unable to overcome the deficit. Avery trailed only by an 8-3 margin midway through the opening stanza, but a 12-0 Highlands scoring run over the final 3:46 of the first quarter spotted the home team a 20-3 lead after one quarter.
Avery increased its offensive efficiency in the second quarter, as Anaya Jackson scored five points in the stanza, with a three-pointer from Cora Lee Hollifield and baskets from Mari Maya and Emree Hoilman. Highlands still outscored the Lady Vikings 21-12 in the second quarter, however, behind 10 first-half points each from Hayley Borino and Julia Schmitt, to push the Highlanders out front by a 41-15 margin at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lady Vikings defense had its most successful stanza, as it held Highlands to only 11 points for the period. Avery mustered nine points in the frame, however, with seven points in the third quarter from Hollifield and a basket from Jackson, leaving HHS with a 52-24 lead after three quarters. Highlands finished the contest strong in eliminating Avery to advance to the third round of the 1A playoffs, outscoring Avery 17-8 over the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Hollifield and Jackson were Avery’s double-figures scorers with 10 points each. Highlands placed four players in double figures, led by 15 points each from Borino and Reese Schmitt.
Turnovers doomed Avery over the course of the contest, as the Lady Vikings committed 31 turnovers, while only forcing 14 turnovers from Highlands.
“I was really bummed that we didn’t come out and play better. I thought we played hard, but we didn’t play smart, and it was kind of the story of our season. Turnovers have been the thing that has plagued us all year, and obviously it was the thing that got us in the end,” Phillips said following the game. “But I do think not having Zoie played a huge part in the outcome, that it was just really kind of threw us off, as she is such a big piece of our press break. When you have a power forward who can handle the ball as good as your guard, that’s a huge advantage. She really was a huge difference maker for us in Bessemer City, and it was devastating to see her get hurt in the final seconds of that game, because she was actually able to tape that ankle up and come back in and play, and that just speaks about her determination. We have a lot of talent in our program, and it’s just a lot of little things that we’ve got to fix moving forward.”
Avery returns all but two seniors to its team next season, and with a healthy influx of players coming from middle school teams, the future looks bright for both a strong varsity team and potentially strong junior varsity team in the coming seasons.
“We definitely will hit the weights this summer to try to get stronger and quicker. Those are two areas that, thanks to COVID, we’ve not been able to focus on as much with this group, so we’re going to do a lot of time in the weight room over the summer, a lot of agility work to get quicker,” Phillips said. “They’re all going to be playing travel ball, and we’re excited about those opportunities because, with the freshmen and sophomores coming in, we’ve got a real chance to make some noise in the next three or four years and win some conference championships and hopefully beyond that. That’s our expectation. Our goals are not going to be lessened by having kind of a difficult year because our goal is to win a conference championship. That’s not been done here in a long time. No matter what that is, that is my ultimate goal for these juniors who are going to be seniors, these that have been with me as freshmen from the very beginning. I think that they’re a group who can do that. I think we can win the conference next year.”
