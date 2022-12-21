Editor's note: This story has been updated from the print version to reflect a change in the upcoming schedule.
NEWLAND — Avery Lady Vikings varsity basketball looked to turn the ship around and get back into the calming seas of winning basketball as the team opened conference play last week with games at the friendly confines of Viking Gym against perennial contender Rosman and against the scrappy Draughn Lady Wildcats.
Despite strong efforts, the Lady Vikings were unable to pull out victories against either conference foe on Tommy Burleson Court.
Rosman 72, Avery 61
Avery brought a strong offensive performance to the court in its matchup to open Western Highlands Conference play on Monday, Dec. 12, against Rosman. The Tigers proved to have too much firepower in the end, however, to prevent the Lady Vikings from coming out on top and defending its home floor.
The squads played through a nip-and-tuck first quarter of action, as the Lady Tigers held a narrow 11-10 lead after eight minutes. Rosman’s Alyssa Cheek proved early on why she is an early contender for conference player of the year, as she poured in seven of her club’s 11 points in the period. Avery countered with a balanced scoring effort, with baskets from Maddy Barrett, Bob Greer, Cora Hollifield and Zoie McClarrin, as well as a pair of Hannah Mace free throws to remain within a single point entering the second quarter.
During the second stanza, Cheek heated up, and Avery struggled to find an answer for her hot hand. The Lady Tigers guard poured in 13 points in the quarter, while teammate Lexi Powell drained a pair of three-pointers. The RHS press defense also began to trouble the Lady Vikings, as Avery lost possession via turnover on multiple occasions in the frame. Barrett knocked down three shots for Avery in the quarter, while four additional teammates each scored two points, but the Lady Tigers extended its narrow margin to nine points at 33-24 at the halftime break.
Avery’s offense continued to click to open the second half, but the team’s defense had difficulty showing down the talented Cheek on the other side. Khloe Burleson found a hot hand with a pair of three pointers and eight points in all in the third quarter, with six points from teammate McClarrin on three field goals, while Rosman’s Cheek almost matched Avery’s entire team scoring for the third quarter on her own, knocking down five three-point shots and scoring 17 points herself in the third quarter to propel the Lady Tigers to a lead of a dozen points at 56-44 entering the fourth period.
The Lady Vikings remained consistent in the final eight minutes with putting the ball in the hoop, outscoring the Lady Tigers 17-16 in the frame. Avery could not overcome the deficit entering the fourth quarter, however. Burleson scored nine points, including a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish the game with a team-high 17 points, all coming in the second half. Hollifield scored five points in the fourth, finishing with 11 points in the game, while teammate McClarrin also registered double figures with 11 points.
Rosman’s Cheek led all scorers with a game-high 37 points, with 12 points from Powell and 11 off the bench from Marlee Carnathan.
Draughn 53, Avery 50
Draughn’s Lady Wildcats built an early first-half lead which was retained through much of its matchup against the Lady Vikings. Avery roared back with a sizable scoring flurry to erase the entire Lady Wildcats lead. Down the stretch, however, Draughn held its slim advantage thanks to perfect free-throw shooting, and withstood a final Lady Vikings shot to tie the game in the closing seconds of a three-point Big Red defeat.
For Avery, its greatest source of difficulty on the floor came by the Draughn sister act of Jenna and Ella Abernathy. The pair combined for four 3-point shots in the first quarter and 16 of Draughn’s 22 first-quarter points. Avery counterpunched with a balanced attack, led by three baskets for six points by McClarrin, with a basket each by Barrett, Hollifield and Burleson, leaving the visitors from Valdese with a 22-13 lead after eight minutes of action.
The two clubs played virtually even through the second quarter, as both defenses limited scoring to just nine Draughn points and eight points for Avery. Viking freshman Hallie Johnson scored a pair of baskets off the bench for the Big Red, but Draughn held a 10-point lead at 31-21 entering halftime.
Upon returning to the hardwood for the third quarter, Draughn’s Abernathy duo found its outside touch, as Ella poured in a pair of three-pointers and Jenna added a trifecta and four points overall in the frame. Four points each from Hollifield and McClarrin helped Avery to keep pace and not lose further ground on the scoreboard, as the Lady Wildcats carried a 43-33 lead into the final period of play.
As the fourth quarter began, Avery roared back against the Lady Wildcats with a 14-2 scoring burst. A three-pointer from Burleson gave the Lady Vikings its first lead of the second half at 47-45 with 3:11 remaining on the clock.
Six combined made free throws by the Abernathys gave the Wildcats back the lead at 51-47 with less than a minute to play, but the Big Red answered as Barrett drained a three-pointer to pull Avery within a point at 51-50 with 19 seconds to play.
The Lady Vikings sent Draughn’s Jenna Abernathy to the free-throw line, where she made both shots to give the visitors a 53-50 lead. On its final possession, Avery looked for a shot from beyond the arc to force overtime, but an attempt by Burleson caromed off the backboard and narrowly missed the mark as time expired to allow Draughn to escape Newland with the win.
Three Lady Vikings scored in double figures in the contest, led by McClarrin who scored 14 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Teammate Barrett scored 11 points, with 10 points from Burleson. Johnson chipped in with eight points, with six from Hollifield.
Ella Abernathy led all scorers with 21 points, with 16 points from Jenna Abernathy. Aubrie Snyder scored eight points before fouling out of the contest.
Avery (1-8, 0-2 WHC) returns to action this week with a home non-conference matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 20, prior to traveling to Marion next week to take part in the McDowell Christmas Tournament. Host McDowell, East Burke and Patton high schools join Avery in the tournament, with the Vikings taking on McDowell in a rematch in its first tournament game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Jamie Shell contributed reporting for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.