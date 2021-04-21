The Cloudland Lady Highlanders had a busy week on the diamond.
Unaka 4, Cloudland 2
The Lady ‘Landers came up short in a key district clash on Tuesday.
Unaka took a 2-0 lead after two complete innings, but Cloudland plated a run in the home side of the fourth. After Unaka pushed the lead to three runs, Cloudland added a run in the seventh. However, that was as close as CHS could get.
Karah Fields finished the evening with two hits. Marlee Hughes, Jasmine Birchfield, Krisi Bare, and Ryan Turbyfill each added a hit.
Fields allowed two earned runs on nine hits in the pitching circle.
Cloudland 17, Sullivan North 2
Cloudland rolled to a district win against the Lady Raiders.
CHS plated seven runs in the home side of the first, and then added eight more in the fourth to roll to the win.
Fields and Bare were both 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, while Taylor Hicks was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Izabella Christman, Gracie Freeman, and Turbyfill added two RBI apiece.
Fields picked up the win in the pitching circle as she allowed just one hit in just over two innings of work.
Cloudland 6, Sullivan North 5
Saharra McKinney lifted Cloudland to a thrilling win in the Sullivan South tournament opener with a walk-off RBI single.
The Lady ‘Landers were paced by a 3-for-3 performance from Fields, while Hicks added a home run. Ella Benfield, Heaven Caraway, Turbyfill, and McKinney each added a hit for the Cloudland effort.
Kendall Birchfield picked up the win as she allowed just four earned runs on three hits.
Sullivan South 9, Cloudland 6
The Lady ‘Landers were unable to rally after the Lady Rebels plated six runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and win.
Kaylen Fields was 3-for-3 at the plate for Cloudland, while Karah Fields and Benfield were both 2-for-3. Marlee Hughes added two RBI.
Fields struck out eight batters in the game.
