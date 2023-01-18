The Cloudland basketball teams had a busy week with mixed results.
The Lady 'Landers rolled to a 59-30 win over Unaka as well as a 66-15 victory over University High, while the Cloudland boys took a key 66-52 win over the Rangers but dropped a 74-41 decision at University High.
Lady 'Landers 59, Unaka 30
Cloudland used a strong defensive effort to stymie the Lady Rangers for the win.
The Lady 'Landers held Unaka to just five points in the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 26-13 at the half.
Cloudland erased any thoughts of an Unaka comeback early in the third quarter with a 9-0 run.
Ella Benfield had 25 points to lead Cloudland. Saharra McKinney scored 15 points in the win, while Kendall Birchfield and Ryan Turbyfill had six points apiece.
Lady 'Landers 66, University High 15
The Cloudland girls cruised to a road District 1-A win.
CHS jumped out to a 45-4 lead by the half and rolled to the win.
Izabella Christman led the way with 26 points, while Benfield added 18 points.
'Landers 66, Unaka 52
Cloudland used a big third quarter to pull away and take a crucial win in the District 1-A battle.
The game was tied at 6-6 at the half before Cloudland used a run to take a 25-18 halftime advantage.
The 'Landers used a 14-3 run in the third quarter to take control and never looked back in the second half.
Ryan Sexton and Eli Morgan had 14 points apiece. Nick Caraway added 12 points.
University High 74, 'Landers 41
Cloudland saw UH storm out to take a District 1-A to win.
The 'Landers were paced by Morgan's 15 points. Sexton added 12 points for CHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.