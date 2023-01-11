The Cloudland girls basketball program took care of business on the road, rallying from an early deficit to take a crucial 36-32 District 1-A win at North Greene last week.
In the boys’ game, the ‘Landers went toe-to-toe with the Huskies in the first half before NG was able to use a third-quarter run to pull away and take a 56-39 win.
Lady ‘Landers 36, North Greene 32
North Greene jumped out early to take a 17-6 lead after eight minutes of play. Cloudland, however, saw Saharra McKinney and Isabella Christman score four points apiece in the second while Ryan Turbyfill hit a key 3-pointer to close CHS within five at the half.
The Cloudland defense set the tone in the second half as CHS held the Lady Huskies to just eight points combined in the third and fourth quarters.
Kendall Birchfield hit a 3-pointer, while Christman scored four points in the third quarter as CHS tied the game at 28-28 after three complete quarters.
In the final quarter, a balanced CHS attack made timely shots to take the win.
Christman finished with 12 points to lead CHS. McKinney had nine points.
North Greene 56, ‘Landers 39
Cloudland gave it its all on the road.
Cayden Clarke scored five early points for CHS as the ‘Landers trailed 11-10 after the first quarter. The second quarter saw Ryan Sexton and Jacob Street record four points apiece in the second to trade shots with the Huskies, but NG took a 25-20 lead into the half.
Cloudland battled in the second half, but was unable to answer the NG offensive attack in the final 16 minutes.
Street led Cloudland with 18 points, while Sexton had 12 points. Clarke ended the game with nine points.
