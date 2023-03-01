The Cloudland Lady ‘Landers Basketball team kept the season going.
Cloudland pulled away for a 48-34 victory over Cosby in the opening round of the Region 1-A tournament while holding off Unaka for a 48-46 win for a District 1-A Consolation game victory.
The Lady ‘Landers were slated to take on Hampton on February 27 in a win-or-go-home game.
Lady ‘Landers 48, Cosby 34 (Region 1-A Quarterfinal)
Cloudland extended the season with a road quarterfinal win.
It was a tight battle from the opening top off as Ella Benfield and Ryan Turbyfill hit shots as CHS took a 9-8 lead, while five players scored in the second quarter as CHS held a 21-20 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Lady ‘Landers started to pull away.
Cloudland pushed the lead to 10 points after the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw the Lady ‘Landers keep the Lady Eagles at bay to secure the win.
Benfield led Cloudland with 15 points. Turbyfill finished the night on 13 points.
Kendall Birchfield and Layken Blair had six and five points, respectively.
Lady ‘Landers 48, Unaka 46 (District 1-A Consolation Game)
Cloudland had a back-and-forth battle with its county foe. After the teams traded shots in the opening quarter, Unaka held an 11-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter as well as a 24-23 lead advantage at the half.
Birchfield and Benfield provided a spark for Cloudland in the second half as CHS used some quick runs to take a slim lead after the third quarter and then Turbyfill scored four straight points early in the fourth as Cloudland took control.
Unaka battled back to tie the game, but Katie Baldwin and Turbyfill hit free throws that sent CHS to the win.
Benfield had 25 points, while Turbyfill had 10 points.
