As the month of January enters the closing stages, the Cloudland basketball programs are staying busy.
The Lady ‘Landers picked up two wins with a 50-28 win at Mitchell County and then upended the No. 2 ranked Hampton squad 52-49. The Cloudland boys basketball team dropped a pair of heartbreakers as the Mountaineers took a 53-47 win, while Hampton pulled away to a 77-48 decision.
Lady ‘Landers 52, Hampton 49
Cloudland held strong at home by erasing a halftime double-digit deficit to take a thrilling win over an undefeated Hampton squad that was ranked No. 2 in the Tennessee AP Prep Basketball poll.
After a back-and-forth opening quarter saw Hampton take a 15-12 lead, the Lady Bulldogs used an 8-0 run to end the half and take a 32-20 halftime lead.
Cloudland jumped out quickly in the third quarter as Ella Benfield sparked a run as the ‘Landers tied the game in the final minute of the third quarter, and then took the lead early in the fourth and held on for the win.
Benfield had 23 points to pace Cloudland. Saharra McKinney tallied 12 points, while Ryan Turbyfill had seven points.
Lady ‘Landers 50, Mitchell County 28
Cloudland pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back against the Lady Mountaineers.
Cloudland outscored Mitchell 13-6 in the second quarter to take a 26-14 advantage to the half and then cruised in the second half.
Isabella Christman and Benfield finished with 15 points each. Kendall Birchfield and Makenzie Street had six points each.
Hampton 77, ‘Landers 48
Cloudland went toe-to-toe with the No. 5 team in Class 1A poll. but the Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half.
With key shots from Eli Morgan and Caden Clarke, Cloudland was able to stay within striking distance throughout the first two quarters before the Bulldogs used a quick run to take a 32-21 halftime lead.
Hampton started the second half on a 21-6 run to get separation and then held on for the win.
Ryan Sexton finished with 15 points to lead Cloudland. Gage McKinney scored 11 points. Morgan finished with 10 points.
Mitchell County 53, ‘Landers 47
Cloudland came up on the wrong side of a heartbreaker.
The ‘Landers and Mountaineers played nearly even the entire game as the three quarters ended with Mitchell holding two-point advantages at each break.
The final quarter saw the Mountaineers eke out late to take the win.
