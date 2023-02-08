Cloudland made the short trip to Stoney Creek to face off against the Unaka Rangers in the latest renewal of the county rivalry.
Unaka 41, Lady ‘Landers 40
A county clash proved to be an instant classic.
Lyndie Ramsey hit a runner with seven seconds remaining to lift Unaka to a 41-40 win over Cloudland in District 1-A play on Friday, Feb. 3.
In the girls game, it was a game of runs in the first half. Unaka jumped out quickly in the opening stretch as Ramsey scored nine early points and shots from Haley Taylor and Jill Faust pushed UHS to a 14-1 advantage over the first five minutes. Izabella Christman answered with three straight buckets for Cloudland as the ‘Landers closed within 14-7 after a quarter of play.
Cloudland continued to hold the momentum as play opened in the second quarter as the Lady ‘Landers saw Ella Benfield and Ryan Turbyfill spark a 17-4 run as CHS took their first lead of the night. Unaka, however, ended the half on a quick 5-0 run to close the CHS lead to 24-23 at the half.
The teams traded shots early in the third quarter as neither team was able to get any separation. CHS led 36-33 with a quarter remaining. Benfield pushed the Cloudland lead to five points to open the final period, but Ramsey countered with a pair of free throws. After Benfield pushed the lead back out, Ramsey scored four straight points to close the gap to one point with just more than a minute to play.
Neither team was able to get back on the board before Ramsey made what proved to be the game-winner with seven seconds remaining.
Ramsey led Unaka with 29 of her team’s 41 points, while Taylor scored four points. Faust finished with three points.
Benfield scored 20 points to lead Cloudland. Turbyfill and Christmas had 10 points apiece.
Unaka 84, Cloudland 46
In the boys matchup, Unaka hit the gas early to pull away for the one-sided win.
Johnny Douglas and Brayden Powell hit back-to-back shots to open the scoring, and Unaka took a 9-0 lead before Gage McKinney put CHS on the board with a three-pointer.
Cloudland’s Ryan Sexton and Powell traded shots to end the quarter as Unaka took a 17-8 lead after eight minutes of play.
Landon Ramsey opened the second quarter scoring as Unaka used a pair of runs to push its lead to 34-14 at the half. From there, the Rangers continued to slowly add to the lead despite a hard-fought effort from the ‘Landers.
Joe-Z Blamo had 26 points to lead Unaka on its Senior Night, while Ramsey had 19 points. Mason Wilson and Powell scored 14 points apiece. Sexton led Cloudland with 11 points. Cayden Clarke scored nine points, while Eli Morgan added six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.