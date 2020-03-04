The Cloudland basketball programs continued postseason play with mixed results in the region tournament.
The Lady ‘Landers picked up a 51-30 win in the Region 1-A quarterfinals to advance, but the Cloudland boys saw their season come to a close against the District 2 top seed Cosby.
The Cloudland girls were slated to take on Cosby on Monday, March 2, with a berth in the Region 1-A Championship game, as well as the Class A Sectionals on the line.
Cloudland 51, Washburn 30 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers jumped out early and never looked back in the Region 1-A tournament opener. Cloudland raced out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintained a 29-7 halftime lead.
Leah Birchfield pace CHS with 13 points. Gracie Freeman added nine points, while Jasmine Birchfield scored eight points in the win.
Cosby 77, Cloudland 37 (boys)
The ‘Landers were unable to pull off an upset in the opening game of the Region 1-A Tournament.
After Cloudland and the Eagles traded shots in the first quarter, Cosby took control of the game by outscoring the ‘Landers 21-2 in the second quarter. From there, Cloudland continued to fight, but was unable to mount a rally.
Hunter Shell scored 18 points to pace the ‘Landers, while Elijah Blair and Bentley Gilbert scored six points.
