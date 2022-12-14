Lady 'Landers cruise while 'Landers drop two By Matt Laws matt.laws@averyjournal.com Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Jamie Shell Nick Caraway dribbles in Cloudland varsity boys basketball action last week. Photo by Matt Laws Ryan Turbyfill looks to pass to an open teammate in home varsity girls basketball play last week. Photo by Matt Laws Ryan Sexton initiates the Cloudland offense. Photo by Matt Laws Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cloudland basketball programs had mixed results in the first full week of December.The Lady ‘Landers rolled past Mitchell County with a 49-15 win, while the ‘Landers dropped a 48-40 game to the Mountainers as well as a 61-44 loss to Johnson County.Lady ‘Landers 49, Mitchell County 15Cloudland took full control from the opening tip.After taking a 15-0 lead after a quarter of play, the Lady ‘Landers held the Lady Mountaineers scoreless for five more minutes before going on a 10-0 run to take a 28-4 advantage at the break.Cloudland erased any thoughts of a Lady Mountaineer comeback early in the second to cruise to the win.Ella Benfield tallied 17 points for Cloudland. Mackenzie Street added 10 points, while Kendall Birchfield scored eight points.Mitchell County 48, ‘Landers 40Cloudland saw Mitchell use a run to close the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter to get some separation.After a back-and-forth battle in the first half, Mitchell ended the third quarter on a 5-0 run and pushed the run over the opening minutes of the fourth to take a 41-29 lead.Cloudland battled back to close within five points, but CHS was unable to complete the rally.Dylan McClellan tallied 12 points to lead Cloudland. Ryan Sexton scored 11 points, while Caraway added nine points,Johnson County 61, ‘Landers 44A first-quarter deficit proved to be too much for Cloudland to overcome.Johnson County raced out to a 12-3 lead in the first eight minutes. The ‘Landers settled down in the second quarter but were unable to cut into the lead over the next three quarters.McClellan led Cloudland with 10 points, while Sexton finished with nine points. Eli Morgan scored eight points in the game. Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cloudland Sport Lead First Quarter Valley Contest Varsity Point Lander Lady Mitchell County Dylan Mcclellan Ryan Sexton Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. More from this section Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Lack of targets behind Chiefs exit Commanders activate backup QB Carson Wentz from IR Like it's 1987: Eastern Michigan, San Jose State meet in a bowl once again × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Our Avery County: Keese’s Rock House Avery County Arrest Report 'American Pickers' to return for filming in North Carolina Mitchell County Arrest Report Avery County Arrest Report Special Publication
