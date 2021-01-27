Editor's Note: This story has been edited from its original version to reflect corrected information.
NEWLAND — Avery’s junior varsity boys basketball team put a halt to Polk County’s three-game unbeaten streak on Friday, Jan. 22, inside the friendly confines of Viking Gym, downing the visiting Wolverines by a final score of 59-43.
Avery led off the contest with a hot hand, as Mason Bailey and Landon Ingram combined to score 12 of Avery’s 16 first-quarter points. The Vikings defense held Polk to only three baskets in the stanza as the Big Red took a double-digit lead at 16-6 after one quarter.
Defense emerged as a story in the second quarter for both teams as scoring slowed considerably. Polk mustered just three additional baskets in the second quarter, but that was one more than the six points that the Vikings tallied in the frame, as the teams went to the halftime locker room with the home team leading 22-13.
Avery’s offense received a jolt in the third quarter by virtue of Devron Patterson, who scored eight of his 15 points for the contest during the quarter. Teammates Landon Hughes and Elijah Holtsclaw each connected from three-point range in the period, as Avery outscored Polk 17-9 for the quarter and led 39-22 after three quarters.
In the final seven minutes, the Vikings refused to let up on the offensive end, as seven separate players scored during the period, led by Hughes with seven of his 12 points for the game during the fourth quarter. Polk attempted to make a push in the fourth quarter, but it was a case of “too little, too late,” as the Vikings celebrated the win.
Three Vikings scored double figures in the win, led by 15 points from Patterson. Ingham and Hughes scored 12 points each, while Bailey chipped in with nine points and Patterson scored five points in the win.
Antonio Simpson led the Wolverines with 18 points, as Mackus Simpson scored six points, Wayne Carson and Lawson Carter each had five points, and Laden Bradley scored three for the visitors.
The following afternoon, the Vikings were back on the hardwood, this time welcoming the Mountain Heritage JV Cougars to Tommy Burleson Court. The Vikings offense found the going more difficult against the Cougars than the previous day’s affair with Polk, but used key shooting and free-throw conversion in the waning minutes to come away with a 43-36 conference win on January 23.
AHS carried the momentum from Friday’s victory into the early stages of Saturday’s contest, limiting the Cougars to just three points in the first quarter of play. Avery’s scoring came by way of the triple, as Holtsclaw, Ingham and Hughes each drained three-pointers to account for the Viking advantage.
Mountain Heritage slowly turned the tide in its favor in the second quarter, however, as MHHS sophomore Chance McIntosh and teammate Aiden Silvers combined for seven of the team’s 13 points in the quarter. Avery was held to only two made baskets in the stanza, as the Cougars and Vikings entered halftime tied at 16-16.
The game remained close as the third period played out, Mcintosh scored five points to lead Heritage in the quarter, while the Vikings relied on offense from the Landon duo of Hughes and Ingham, who poured in eight of Avery’s 10 points for the period. As the quarter closed, MHHS held a narrow 28-26 lead.
In the final stanza, Avery worked to seize momentum, but the Cougars refused to fold under pressure. The Vikings held a late lead, and was able to preserve its advantage by way of the charity stripe. The Big Red took advantage of its opportunities from the foul line, converting on 12-of-16 shots from the line in the fourth quarter alone. Avery's defense, which has remained consistently stingy throughout the early season, put the finishing touches on the seven-point win to remain in first place and unbeaten at 3-0 in Western Highlands Conference play.
Ingham led the way for Avery with 15 points, including 12 coming in the second half. Hughes scored nine points, with six points from Holtsclaw. McIntosh paced the Cougars with a team-high 15 points.
Avery is scheduled this week with a pair of contests, hosting Owen on Jan. 27, and traveling to Ledger to play rival Mitchell on Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.