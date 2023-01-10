Avery had the advantage in a pair of junior varsity matchups last week.
JV Boys
The JV boys squad (6-5) kicked off the new year with a win against Mountain Heritage by a final of 47-30 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Burnsville.
The Cougars managed only six points on the Avery defense through the first quarter, and tried to improve its score throughout the game. Avery’s high-powered offense and stifling defense proved too much for the Cougars to overcome in their home gym in Burnsville.
The Vikings were led by Hank Johnson, as he torched the Cougars by putting up 20 points. Weston Woody also made his way into double figures scoring with his 12 in the game.
Avery’s JV boys continued its winning ways with a trip to Madison on Friday, Jan. 6. The Viking boys started out with a close game against the Pats, but eventually ran away to victory by a 55-36 final score.
Madison actually held an early lead after seven minutes on its home floor in Marshall, leading 11-10 entering the second quarter of play.
Avery caught back up to pace and lit up the MHS defense for 20 points before the half, erasing the Patriots lead and building a double-digit advantage of its own at the halftime break, leading 30-17.
The Vikings outscored Madison in the second half as well, outpacing the Patriots 25-19 over the final two periods to take home the victory, and improve its record to 7-5 overall and an unbeaten 4-0 mark in the Western Highlands Conference standings.
Team leaders for the Vikes included Silas Garceau, who tallied 14 points, along with Johnson, who scored 13 points in the win.
JV Girls
The ladies extended their winning record to 8-1 as they took over Cougar territory at Mountain Heritage High School with a winning score of 57-28 on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Mountain Heritage girls started out slowly, managing only two points in the opening period against a smothering ACHS defense, as Layla Worley was Heritage’s lone scorer in the frame. Avery, meanwhile, took early control offensively with 17 points, led by Melanie Arnett who used her inside presence to score six points in the stanza. Emma Clark, Kylie Holtsclaw and Addison Herbert also were contributors to the first quarter lead for the Lady Vikes. Clark combined with Holtsclaw for eight points in the period, with Herbert adding three to the scoreboard.
Leading 17-2 entering the second quarter, the Vikings also saw Clark score three additional points, while Heritage woke up a bit offensively in the second quarter to score 12 points to add to their total. Callie Capps added in three buckets for six points to pitch in, while Worley chipped in a pair of free throws in the quarter.
Avery’s Kesleigh Krege sank a free throw in the period for the Big Red, as the Lady Vikings led 29-14 at halftime.
The second half brought the energy for the JV girls as they went all gas, no brakes. Herbert was nearly unstoppable as she put up seven points in the third quarter alone, including connecting on a three-pointer. Krege continued to contribute at the free-throw line, converting on 3-of-4 shots in the third stanza.
Lacie Weatherman scored four points for Heritage in the last two quarters of the game, checking in just behind teammate Grace Brooks, who finished out with five points.
The Lady Cougars managed to get opportunities at the free-throw line, but struggled to convert, making just 1-of-6 shots from the charity stripe. Avery tended to be patchy as well, but their strong lead throughout the contest gave them more than enough offense to secure the 57-28 win.
Herbert led the Lady Vikings with 13 points, while Clark finished with 12. Krege and Arnett also had 10 in the victory. Capps led Mountain Heritage with eight points, while Brooks wrapped her night up with five points.
Three evenings later, the 9-1 Lady Vikings JVs made the long road trip to Marshall to play the Madison Lady Patriots. The game was virtually over just minutes after tipoff, as the Big Red ran out to an early lead and continued to pour on the points in a 72-8 rout.
Clark and Holtsclaw made their presence known early in the game with six points each in the first quarter for Avery. The Big Red limited the Patriots to only two points, with Avery ripping off 19 points in the opening period.
Herbert stepped up with three points prior to the halftime break, while Clark continued her hot shooting with five points in the period. Braylyn Thomas and Shayley Reece were the only two players who scored for Madison in the entire first half, managing only four combined points as Avery went to the halftime locker room with a commanding 39-4 lead.
Avery continued to play its game as it finished through the third quarter strong with 16 points to add along to its large lead, eventually leading by more than 40 points early in the second half to initiate a running clock. Avery built a 55-6 lead after three quarters with the help of six points from Herbert in the third quarter. Holtsclaw added eight points in the final period to help account for the 72-8 final score.
Clark paced the Lady Vikings with 20 points, with 18 points from Holtsclaw.
The next games up for the JV Vikings will be against another conference foe Owen at Viking Gym on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as they seek to defeat the Warhorses and keep their seasons going strong. The JVs will travel in conference play to take on rival Mitchell this Friday, Jan. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.