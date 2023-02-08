The Viking junior varsity basketball teams wrapped up two more conference games before their upcoming last regular season matchup for the season.
JV Girls
Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the JV girls had another successful contest against the Madison Patriots, knocking them down by a 77-2 final score at home.
With only six active players on the roster after Emma Clark’s injury, the ACHS girls still found a way to fight through and stay energized.
Melanie Arnett was on fire, shooting for 24 points as a team leader. She had great offensive rebounds and shots that made up for misses. In the first quarter alone, Kylie Holtsclaw was a major factor, scoring 12 points in that time frame itself, finishing with 18 total points. Jadyn Whitley also stroked a three for the Vikings, as the Patriots were shut out until the second quarter. Whitley also had a nice second quarter with eight points, whereas Arnett caught up in her scoring during the third quarter, when she scored 10.
S. Reece was the only player for Madison to score for the Lady Patriots with two points.
Holtsclaw, Kesleigh Krege, Whitley, Zoe Parker, and Arnett all had two-pointers during the fourth to finish the game for the lopsided win.
Besides Arnett and Holtsclaw having 24 and 18 points, respectively, Whitley followed close behind with 17 points.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Viking girls took a long ride down to Rosman, where they faced the Tigers JV girls squad. The Lady Vikings stood tall on the road, prevailing over Rosman 53-14.
Whitley shot for seven points in the first quarter, as Holtsclaw added six more for the Lady Vikes. Avery’s girls were on a roll, leading 17-4 after one quarter.
MaKynna McDonald scored all four points for Rosman in the first, with teammates McDonald had five more points to follow up during the second quarter, along with Emily Hoxit, who tallied two points.
For Avery, all six active players had points to contribute before the half, extending its lead. Addison Herbert had four, with two points apiece from Holtsclaw, Parker, and Arnett, alongside Whitley and Krege, who each had three points,
Whitley’s three points in the second came from free throws, as she was 3-for-4 from the line, and 6-for-10 in total.
Rosman was scoreless in the third, trailing Avery 33-11. Holtsclaw knocked down the only three-pointer for the Vikings, also compiling up four more points for the night.
Whitley was a perfect 2-for-2 in foul shots, having three points total throughout the second half of the contest. Krege also had two points in the third, while in the fourth quarter Parker scored four points. Arnett was 1-for-2 from the foul line, adding two more points.
For the Lady Tigers, Avery tended to shut their offense down. Ashlynn Darity was the only girl to score in the last quarter for Rosman, as she was 1-for-2 in free throws and scored three points total in the game.
The JV Viking girls did not travel with the JV boys and varsity teams to Owen on Friday, Feb. 3, since Owen does not field a JV girls team.
The Lady Vikings remain unbeaten in the WHC with a 9-0 conference record, with a 14-1 record overall. Avery will face Mitchell in its regular-season home finale on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Viking Gym.
JV Boys
Avery JV boys earned a pair of wins as well for Avery this past week. Avery faced Madison, tallying a whopping 56-9 home win on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Oak Markland was a team leader with 14 points and six defensive rebounds.
In the first quarter, Avery was dominant in jumping ahead with a 23-0 scoring run. Markland and Hank Johnson went 4-for-4 combined from the line, as Markland also had four points to partner with Johnson’s seven. Brynnox Maya scored four in the first quarter, while Landon Harmon and Landon Liner each had a pair of points.
Madison continued to have a slow start before the break. H. Hensley scored two for the Pats, where teammate A. Greene had one single foul shot added in.
Kaleb Liner scored his first point of the game via free throw and added four additional points, scoring seven in total for the game. Hunt Buchanan came in for the Vikings as well, pouring in two points.
Avery held a 41-3 lead at halftime, dominating their matchup in Viking Gym.
In the third period, B. Hawkins stroked a three for the Patriots, while teammate C. Hightower added a pair. Avery outscored Madison by a 15-1 margin in the fourth quarter to close out the win, sending Madison home with the 47-point loss.
Since Rosman’s JV boys were not in play on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Vikings took the day for rest and traveled the following evening to Black Mountain to face Owen.
Silas Garceau was back as an active player, going 2-for-2 in free throws and having three points in all.
With Garceau’s foul shots, Oak Markland, Weston Woody and Landon Harmon all shot two-pointers together, leaving Avery with only a four-point deficit against Owen at 11-7. Jared Kelley knocked down a trifecta to energize the night for the Warhorses, tracking behind Ryland King, who had six points in the first quarter.
Avery heated up in the second quarter, as Harmon and Markland each struck threes for the Vikings. Markland also had a two-pointer and free throw for good measure, as Cain Hart, Woody, Hank Johnson, Brynnox Maya and Garceau all scored a pair of points individually during the second.
Kelley, along with Josh Hollowell, brought up four together for Owen.
Jaxton Boone had another foul shot for Avery, with the Vikings rallying to take a 27-15 lead at the halftime break.
By the third quarter, Woody, Markland and Johnson had four each.
Owen wasn’t able to explode offensively in the third quarter, scoring only four more points. Kelley was the singular scorer for the Warhorses.
To close out the ballgame, Cain Hart, Harmon and Markland each were warm from the perimeter, netting three-point shots to extend the Avery advantage. Davis Crenshaw, Buchanan, Finley Trivett and Jaxton Boone all saw action in the final frame, combining for five points.
Hollowell had six for Owen in the fourth, but a potential comeback was already too far gone as Avery won going away by a 57-30 final score.
Avery has had improved play this season, improving its great conference record to 8-1, with a 12-6 record overall.
The JV boys return to action for its final regular season contest at home against Mitchell on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
