Although Avery Vikings JV boys basketball wished to complete a championship season with a pair of wins and an unblemished conference record, the feat was not to be, as the Big Red split a pair of games last week, winning at home against rival Mitchell in thrilling fashion before falling short two days later in a make-up game at Mountain Heritage.
Despite the setback, however, the Vikings still earned the Western Highlands Conference JV boys title, as the league announced that it would not hold conference postseason tournaments this season.
Avery 45, Mitchell 41
NEWLAND — Avery sought to maintain its perfect record in Western Highlands Conference competition on Monday, Feb. 15, when it held off a scrappy Mitchell JV Mountaineers squad at Viking Gym.
The two clubs played through a seesaw first quarter that finished with the visitors holding a narrow 15-13 advantage. Avery received balanced scoring in the opening frame, with four points from Louie Hughes, a three-pointer from Bray Guest and two points each from Mason Bailey, Landon Hughes and Devron Patterson. Mitchell countered with seven points from Dillon Barnett, with four points each from Gage Young and Mason Harris.
The teams continued to battle throughout the remainder of the first half, as neither team was able to gain an upper hand. Barnett continued to pace the Mountaineers with 11 points for the half, while Avery countered with the tandem of Landon Ingham and Preston Coffey, who each drained three-pointers in the quarter, with three additional points by teammate Bailey that left the Vikings with a slim one-point deficit at 23-22 at halftime.
Following halftime adjustments, defenses continued to play sharp on both sides of the floor, as neither club could net 10 points during the third quarter. Young heated up for the Mountaineers, as he scored three baskets in the period for six of Mitchell’s eight points for the frame. Avery responded with five additional points from Ingham, with baskets from both Landon Hughes and Louie Hughes that tied the game at 31-31 going into the final period.
Down the stretch, the game remained nip and tuck. With under a minute remaining, Barnett stepped up following a foul to sink both ends of a one-and-one opportunity to stake the Mountaineers to a narrow 41-40 lead. On its ensuing possession, Avery’s Elijah Holtsclaw was fouled on an offensive rebound and putback with 35 seconds remaining. Holtsclaw sank both free throws to give Avery a lead at 42-41 that it would not relinquish.
On Mitchell’s subsequent possession, Landon Hughes drew an offensive foul on a drive by Mitchell’s Dalton McMahan to regain possession of the basketball. Avery then broke the Mountaineer press defense and scored on a layup by Bailey to push the Viking advantage to 44-41 with 20 seconds remaining.
Mitchell had an opportunity to tie the game, but a three-pointer misfired which Avery rebounded. Viking Guest went to the free-throw line for a one-and-one opportunity with 11 seconds to play. Guest was not able to connect on the foul shot, but teammate Landon Hughes rose above the mass of humanity to snatch the offensive rebound, forcing MHS to again foul and stop the clock. Hughes made the first of two free throws to extend Avery’s lead to two possessions and seal the victory.
A pair of Vikings reached double figures scoring in the win, led by 14 points (11 in the second half) from Landon Ingham, with 10 from Bailey. Louie Hughes scored six points, with five points from Landon Hughes, three each from Coffey and Guest, and two apiece from Holtsclaw and Patterson.
Mitchell’s Barnett led all scorers with 17 points, with 14 points from Young. Harris added eight for the Mountaineers.
Mountain Heritage 55, Avery 35
BURNSVILLE — Avery made the bus trek down Hwy. 19E to Yancey County on Wednesday, Feb. 17, where it tangled with the Mountain Heritage Cougars with hopes of capping a perfect conference JV season. Unfortunately it wasn’t in the cards, however, as the Cougars seized an early lead and never let up in earning a 20-point triumph.
Heritage opened up an eight-point lead a 14-6 after one quarter of play behind a pair of three-pointers and eight points in all from MHHS’s McIntosh.
As the second period unfolded, the Mountain Heritage 1-2-1-1 press defense forced a normally sound Avery offense into uncharacteristic turnovers and subsequent transition opportunities for the MH offense. The Cougars extended their lead to double digits as the Vikings offense struggled to get into sync. Avery managed just seven points in the quarter, five from Elijah Holtsclaw, as Heritage built a 26-13 halftime lead.
Two of the leading scorers for Avery, Mason Bailey and Landon Ingham, were held to only four combined points in the first half, as the MH defense made a concerted effort to prevent the duo from getting clean looks at the basket or open space to drive the ball. The third quarter proved to be more of the same, but teammates shouldered a portion of the offensive load. Holtsclaw heated up from beyond the arc, draining a pair of three-pointers in the third stanza, with baskets from Landon Hughes and Devron Patterson. The Cougars offense continued to roll, however, as McIntosh and teammate Smoker each scored a three-pointer and a conventional basket during the period to help lift MH to a 39-26 margin with one quarter to play.
Avery drew to within the 41-29 mark on the scoreboard, but the team could get no closer, as the Cougars held off the Big Red to take the win.
Holtsclaw paced Avery with 11 points, with eight from Ingham and five each from Landon Hughes and Louie Hughes.
The Vikings close their season with a 9-1 Western Highlands Conference record and the regular season title, promising a bright future in store for the Big Red varsity program in years to come.
