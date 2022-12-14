NEWLAND — Avery’s junior varsity basketball teams earned a split in action against Ashe County on Friday, Dec. 9, in Viking Gym. Avery’s JV girls team earned a dominant 47-14 win, while the Avery Vikings junior varsity men’s basketball team put up a good fight against Ashe, but the Huskies bit through the Vikings, however, winning by a 44-31 final score.
In the boys matchup, Ashe started off strong with a 14-5 lead in the first quarter, with forward Ian Graybeal leading with four points. Vikings forward Landon Liner followed up for the Vikings with three points.
Avery struck back fast, gaining most of its points from fouls. Landon Harmon was 6-of-8 from the free-throw line, as Cain Hart also contributed shooting, making 3-of-4 shots. The Huskies still led 21-16 heading into the half.
Vikings guard Brynnox Maya made a three-pointer and scored five points to add to Jaxton Boone’s 1-of-2 in free throws. Graybeal kept pushing for Ashe with three points in the third.
Sheets contributed to Ashe’s victory in the fourth quarter with eight points, out-scoring the Vikings by a 17-9 margin in the final period to close the game. leaving the JV boys Vikings with a 3-4 for the season.
Avery’s JV girls built an early lead and didn’t look back in its rout and season sweep of the Lady Huskies. AHS built an 11-7 lead after one quarter. Emma Clark scored five points in the period, with a pair of baskets from Avery teammate Kylie Holtsclaw.
The Lady Vikings extended its lead to double digits at 24-11. Jadyn Whitley scored eight of her 10 first-half points in the second quarter to lead the team, while Clark added another trifecta in the frame.
Avery’s defense clamped down on the Lady Huskies, surrendering only one free throw in the third quarter, and outpaced the Lady Huskies with a 20-1 margin in the stanza to lead 44-12, cruising in the final seven minutes to the team’s fourth win in five games the season.
Whitley led the Lady Vikings with a game-high 19 points, with 11 points from Holtsclaw, eight points from Clark, seven points from Addison Hurbert, and four points from Chloe Ollis.
Avery opens conference play this week, facing the Rosman Tigers at home on Monday, Dec. 12, and will face Draughn at home on Friday, Dec. 16.
