NEWLAND — ACHS’ junior varsity basketball teams returned to Viking Gym on Friday night, Jan. 27, to take on the Mountain Heritage Cougars in Western Highlands Conference matchups.
Girls
Jadyn Whitley had a sterling performance, scoring 27 of Avery’s 49 points in a 49-40 win against Heritage in JV girls action.
The Lady Vikings were ahead by one point at 11-10 in the first. Whitley jumped off to a great start with seven points in the quarter. Emma Clark and Melanie Arnett shot two more times to add four points for Avery.
Lacie Weatherman scored six in the quarter for Heritage, while Callie Capps and Grace Brooks added four as well.
Avery leaped forward to expand its lead 24-19 ahead of the second half. Whitley and Weatherman shot for five points each for their respective teams. Kesleigh Krege and Zoe Parker made their marks for Avery in the contest by scoring four points for the Lady Vikes. In addition, Clark also added a pair to the Viking ledger.
Capps and Layla Worley also checked into the game, adding four to the Lady Cougars’ score.
In the course of the second half of the matchup, MHHS and ACHS went back and forth, as Avery extended an advantage early in the half only to see Heritage make a run to again get close.
Kylie Holtsclaw shot a three to provide some momentum, while Whitley was constant offense for the Big Red with another five to contribute. Arnett also added two more points for Avery.
Capps began to help the Cougars bounce back, scoring six points in the third. Alongside her was Worley, who contributed three, then Chayan Capellupo added a point in the quarter from the free-throw line.
The fourth quarter was a nerve-wracking one for both teams, as each team sought to gain superiority in the conference standings. Avery led slightly 35-33 with 5:47 left in the game. Whitley remained warm with the shooting touch during the final seven minutes of the contest, scoring four more to help stretch an Avery lead to 39-34. The Vikings had a worrisome moment when Clark had to go out for injury, but Arnett stepped up and took a big steal from Heritage, along with drawing a charge to get the ball back for the home team. Avery closed the deal in the final minutes, finishing off the Cougars in a tight 49-40 final.
Weatherman led MHHS scoring with 15 points, with Capps shooting for 10 points.
Boys
In JV boys action, the Vikings fell by a narrow 45-42 score to their conference foe.
Avery shot and made 15 total free throws to contribute to their total score.
The Cougars kicked the matchup off by building a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. Atkins made a three as well as a free throw and another shot to provide six of the points. Meanwhile teammates Maverick Gilley, Caleb Roy, and Jones provided the other six points to the visitors’ scoring column.
There was still a 10-point shortfall for the Vikings, but AHS crept back by improving their shots and scoring 13 in the last seven minutes of the first half. Hank Johnson and Jaxton Boone were 4-of-4 combined in free-throw shooting. Johnson also added a three-pointer, with Brynnox Maya and Cain Hart pouring in four points.
Gilley had a big quarter for the visitors, making a three and scoring 11 points in the second quarter. Roy added two more, as did Jones.
Avery trailed 27-17 coming back from halftime, but opened the third quarter with a strong scoring run, coming back to cut the Cougars’ lead to 27-24. Landon Harmon and Hank Johnson each stroked 3-pointers, while they also combined for seven additional points.
Heritage was held to just seven points in the third quarter as Avery’s defense helped its offense in mounting a comeback. Blocks were made by both teams to help shut shots down for both offenses in the low-scoring third quarter.
Avery managed to climb all the way back to take the lead at 30-29, and the clubs were tied at 34 with 4:55 to play, as well as at 41 apiece with only 1:35 remaining in the game. Weston Woody, Oak Markland and Hart all made key shots from the foul line for four points, combining for six total points in the stanza.
Heritage’s Fox made his first shot of the night, a three-pointer, then the tandem of Roy, Jones and Atkins totaled six points, as Mountain Heritage held off Avery late to escape Viking Gym with a three-point win.
Avery’s JV teams will host the Madison Patrios on January 31, and will travel to Rosman on Thursday, Feb. 2. The boys will be the only JV team playing in a matchup on Friday, Feb. 3, at Owen to round out the week.
