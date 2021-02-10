NEWLAND — Over the course of this unprecedented and unique high school sports season, the Avery junior varsity Vikings basketball team has provided a source of pride and joy to area parents and fans, as the team stands atop the Western Highlands Conference standings and has remained undefeated through its first six WHC contests for the 2020-2021 season.
Avery extended its win streak to six by way of another dominating performance, upending the visiting Madison Patriots by a final score of 53-26 at Viking Gym on Friday, Feb. 5.
The Vikings started uncharacteristically slow out of the gates through the opening quarter, outscoring the Patriots by a 10-4 margin. A Preston Coffey three-pointer, along with three free throws from Elijah Holtsclaw provided more than half of the team’s offense for period. A consistent defense, however, remained intact and impressive for the Big Red, holding Madison to only two baskets over a seven-minute stretch.
In the second quarter, the offense for Avery opened up and asserted itself in impressive fashion, extending its lead to double figures behind five points in the quarter from Landon Ingham, a pair of buckets from Louie Hughes, and aggressive play from Holtsclaw that allowed him to sink 4-of-4 attempts at the free-throw line during the stanza, helping the Big Red to build a 25-11 lead at the halftime break.
As the third quarter ensued, the Vikings solidly imposed its will on Madison, as the Patriots could find no answer to slow Landon Ingham in the second half, who exploded for eight of Avery’s 12 points in the third period and 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half.
The Vikings defense continued to constrict the Madison offense, limiting the Patriots to just five points in the frame, with AHS taking a commanding 37-16 lead into the final quarter. From there, Avery kept the game out of reach as Devron Patterson sank a three-pointer, and the tandem of Landon Hughes and Mason Bailey combined to make a perfect 6-of-6 free throws during the final quarter to preserve the Vikings’ perfect record.
Along with Ingham’s 20 points, Holtsclaw scored nine points, with eight from Bailey, six from Landon Hughes, four from Louie Hughes, and three points each from Coffey and Patterson. Naz Windley led Madison with seven points.
Avery first-year JV head coach Casey Lee lauded his group’s team effort in the win.
“The guys have really bought in since the first of the season on defense winning championships. They’ve bought in on really wanting to play hard defensively and pride themselves on a great defense,” Coach Lee said of his club after the win. “We’re a deep team with a lot of good talent all the way around. Offensively they jive so well together and can move the ball around. It’s hands down one of the best teams I’ve ever coached.”
Although the team is unbeaten, Lee noted that the team has yet to peak with its performances on the floor, explaining that with more time working together in practice and during games, that the results are continuing to trend upward.
“We have not played up to our max potential yet,” Lee said. “That second half against Madison was the best we’ve looked all year and where I feel we’re getting to where we are able to play, but I don’t think we’ve seen a complete game yet where we’ve played to our full potential. The COVID and missing practices here and there from weather and other small factors may contribute to that. We haven’t played a complete game yet, but I feel it’s coming soon.”
With six straight wins, the Vikings have the inside track of finishing in the top two spots in the conference standings, which would guarantee that the Big Red an opportunity to play in the WHC JV boys tournament championship on its home floor, as the league is not holding a full tournament this season and advancing the top two regular-season finishers to the title match.
“The Western Highlands Conference teams are all good. We haven’t played a bad team in the conference. I feel for us it’s mostly about staying humble,” Lee explained. “For us, it’s about staying humble and low to the ground, and staying the course, about playing seriously and as hard as we can absolutely play. The guys joke a lot about eating humble pie every game. They’ve even drew it on a piece of paper, and that attitude is what motivates us. At this point, as long as we stay dialed in, keep competing as a team and play tough defense, I believe we have a good shot of going all the way.”
Lee credits a lot of his team’s success this season to its resilience and spirit of teamwork, taking pride in its play on both ends of the floor while selflessly playing for one another on the floor.
“They work well together on the court, and off the court they’re friends and are together all the time, so they just gel together well,” Lee added. “We have good ball movers and scorers, and just a great all-around effort by this group on both sides of the ball.”
As with all high school teams nationwide, Avery’s teams continue the ongoing maintenance of COVID-related regulations, and the JV team has been vigilant when it comes to adhering to protocols and staying focused on its goals this season.
“I can’t brag on our guys enough. The guys have really taken the pandemic seriously,” Lee noted. “They keep their masks on and keep their hands washed. They’ve made an extra effort to try to stay clear of any kind of COVID contact. They do all they need to do to stay clear of that. They’re just an awesome group of young men.”
The Vikings’ game with Mountain Heritage scheduled for Feb. 6 was postponed due to weather concerns. Avery looked to remain unbeaten during another busy week of action, as the Vikings traveled to Watauga on Feb. 8, and is scheduled for road games at Polk and Owen later in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.