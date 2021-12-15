NEWLAND — Avery JV boys basketball continues its preparation for Western Highlands Conference play as it hosted neighboring Watauga in non-conference competition on Friday, Dec. 10. The Vikings battled to the final whistle but the Pioneers prevailed, as Avery finished on the short end of a 59-25 final score.
Avery struggled to get out of the starting gate, as Watauga scored the first 18 points of the game before the Vikings broke the string with an Aaron Williams 3-pointer which proved to be the only Viking points through the game’s first seven minutes, as WHS took an 18-3 lead into the second quarter. Watauga continued to maintain its double-digit lead, but the Avery offense warmed up leading into halftime, however. Weston Woody scored all six of his points for the game during the second quarter, as teammate Landon Harmon scored a pair of baskets to account for the Viking offense as the Big Red trailed 31-13 at halftime.
In the third quarter, a pair of Vikings, Harmon and Wyatt Brown, each sank three-pointers, while teammate Brynnox Maya scored a basket, but Watauga’s offense continued to click, outscoring Avery 22-8 in the quarter to build a 53-21 lead after three quarters. The Pioneers tallied eight additional points in the final seven minutes of play, while Avery was only able to manage a basket each from Silas Garceau and Brown to close the game.
Harmon finished with a team-high seven points, with six from Woody and five from Brown.
Avery JV boys basketball opens Western Highlands Conference play this week, hosting Rosman and Draughn at Viking Gym.
