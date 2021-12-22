NEWLAND — Avery High School’s junior varsity boys basketball team opened its conference slate with a decisive 55-27 win over Draughn at Viking Gym on Friday, Dec. 17.
Avery started strong out of the chute, as three-point baskets by Brooks Berry and Landon Harmon, along with baskets from Cole Singleton and Weston Woody helped the Big Red to build a working margin of 11-6 after one quarter of play. The Vikings were effective in distancing themselves from the opposing Wildcats during the second period, Avery remained hot from three-point range, as Singleton, Woody and Brynnox Maya each made shots from beyond the arc in the period. Woody added three more field goals in the quarter to end the half with a team-high 11 points. Meanwhile, the Viking defense was stout in stifling the Draughn offense, holding the Wildcats to just eight points as the Vikings built a 28-14 lead at halftime.
Coming out of the locker room, the break did nothing to cool the hot hands of the home team, as Avery poured in 14 third-quarter points to keep the pressure on the Wildcats. Draughn could not find an answer for the hounding and pressing Avery defense, scoring only five points in the frame. Woody added five points, while Braydon Johnson scored four points in the third quarter as AHS stretched its advantage to 42-19 entering the final period.
The Vikings finished the game off with efficiency and authority, as Singleton added five points and Johnson added four points in the fourth quarter. Avery outpaced the Wildcats 13-8 in the final seven minutes of play to cruise to the 28-point win.
Woody led all scorers with 14 points, while Singleton and Harmon scored 10 points apiece and Johnson added eight points. Jacob Mull led the Wildcats with 11 points.
Avery traveled to Jefferson to take on Ashe County on Dec. 21 in its final contest prior to the Christmas holiday.
