NEWLAND — Tuesday, Feb. 7, marked the last regular season home game for the Avery Vikings. The junior varsity Vikes took a split as they faced the Mitchell Mountaineers.
JV Girls
The junior varsity girls basketball team fought to keep its undefeated conference record, extending their mark to 10-0 by taking an important win against the Lady Mountaineers with a final score of 53-11.
Kaylee Rowe led the Mitchell girls with four points, but Jadyn Whitley had 14 up her sleeve for the Lady Vikings. Addison Herbert also pitched in with 13 points and Kesleigh Krege scored 12.
All four points by Rowe were made during the first quarter of the game. Emma Arrowood and Trinity Gardner had buckets individually to contribute in that timeframe.
Whitley shot a three in hopes of getting Avery fired up. She also went 1-for-2 from the foul line, while Herbert added a field goal. Krege had four for the first quarter, but was scoreless in the second. Herbert progressed in play, filling the net for six points, while teammate Zoe Parker had one point before the half. Melanie Arnett also started her night off with two points.
Mitchell only had one point in the second quarter, made by Arrowood, who was 1-for-2 in free throws.
Avery had its most points of the night in the third quarter with 18. They still clamped down on the Lady Mountaineers, who only managed two points from Grace Silver. Krege had six during that time, along with Whitley and Parker with four each, as well as Arnett and Herbert, who added two points apiece.
Herbert and Parker struck with threes for the Vikings in the fourth quarter. Whitley had more foul shots to help with total, finishing up 3-for-5 from the charity stripe altogether. Arnett and Krege shot four points combined for Avery, while the team defense shut out Mitchell in the last seven minutes of the contest.
The Viking girls added another win to its record, finishing up in a 53-11 victory to improve to 14-1 overall for the season.
JV Boys
On the contrary, the junior varsity boys had a bit of a tougher road against the Mountaineers, losing by a 57-49 final score.
Hank Johnson was a leading scorer for Avery. He had 11 points total against Avery’s county-line rival. Weston Woody also had nine, with Oak Markland and Landon Harmon tallying eight points each.
For Mitchell, Fernando Flores had a large 22-point effort in his game, added with Ian Ledford’s 17 points. Ledford started off strong with two threes, then Carson Banks had four to also help the Mitchell cause.
Avery’s Woody had a three to hit as well, while Markland and Johnson scored a combined four points. Nevertheless, Avery trailed 16-9 after the first quarter.
By the second period, the Vikings picked up momentum with 14 more points before the break. Silas Garceau jumped in with four points, as Cain Hart followed up with three points in the frame.
The Mountaineer boys still aimed to stay ahead, but had a slower second quarter. Ledford had another three, combined with Flores, who scored four, and John Hedrick with two points, while teammate Carson Banks added one.
Avery had a difficult time solving the Mitchell defense in the first half, leading to turnovers and missed shot opportunities.
By halftime, the Vikings were able to clean up a number of mistakes and draw within three points at 26-23. Landon Harmon chimed in for Avery with a three-pointer, while Johnson led the quarter for ACHS with four points. Markland and Garceau added a combined four points to the Big Red score.
Mitchell stayed in play with 20 points in the third quarter. Ledford continued to be a three-hitting machine with an additional pair of trifectas, but Flores made the biggest impact of the night, scooping up four free throws and 10 points in total during that time. Banks put up two more points for the Mountaineers lead, and by the fourth quarter Mitchell held a lead that eventually the Vikings could not overcome.
During the last minutes of the game, Johnson and Harmon stroked two more threes for the Vikings in a comeback attempt. Harmon had five points total for the fourth quarter, meanwhile Johnson finished with four in the frame and Markland and Woody went a solid 4-for-4 from the line.
Avery’s record fell to 12-7 overall and 8-2 in Western Highlands Conference play, resulting in a three-way tie for first place in the conference standings. The boys began tournament play, drawing the No. 1 seed and hosting Draughn in Viking Gym on Monday, Feb. 13, earning a win to advance to Friday’s tournament final.
Avery’s JV girls will also move to tournament play in Black Mountain on Friday, Feb. 17, at Charles D. Owen High School. Tipoff in that matchup is expected to be around 4 p.m.
