Avery’s Hank Johnson putts from the fringe on the 17th hole during a round of conference golf action at Mountain Glen Golf Club earlier this season. Johnson won the WHC championship tournament last week.
Avery freshman Hank Johnson won in the second hole of a three-way playoff at Grassy Creek to win the Western Highlands Conference Golf Tournament last week.
File photo
Avery’s Hank Johnson putts from the fringe on the 17th hole during a round of conference golf action at Mountain Glen Golf Club earlier this season. Johnson won the WHC championship tournament last week.
SPRUCE PINE — On Tuesday, May 2, Viking freshman golfer Hank Johnson won the Western Highlands Conference title in a tight three-way playoff at Grassy Creek Country Club.
The conference championship was held over a two-day period with play at Black Mountain on Monday, May 1, and then at Grassy Creek on Tuesday, May 2. At the conclusion of the final day of play three golfers were tied for low score: Hank Johnson, and Mitchell teammates Connor Warren and Brody Miller. This necessitated a three-hole playoff for the three golfers. On the first hole, all three were even at par. But on the second hole, Warren and Miller were at par while Johnson scored a birdie to capture the conference crown and advance to participate in the regional tournament.
The four-person Vikings team also qualified to play at regionals on May 8 by coming in third in the conference standings behind Mitchell and Owen. The Avery team will be made up of Hank Johnson, Seth Hensen, Hank Teague and Diesel Daniels. Play will take place at Lincoln Country Club at Lincolnton.
From there, the top three teams and 14 individual golfers will advance to the state tournament, which will be played at Pinehurst during the third week of May. Vikings coach Gary Noblett is confident for his Vikings, but noted that fellow competitor Mitchell has “a great chance” of winning both the regionals and the State tournament due to their consistent and strong performances throughout the season.
The team from Owen High School will be playing to represent the 2A portion of the Western Highlands Conference in regional tournament play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.