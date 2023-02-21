GREENSBORO — Entering last weekend’s NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships, few outside of the faithful in Big Red Country could envision the Avery Vikings wrestling program, thought by most to be in rebuild mode after losing a pair of Division 1 recruits and a combined seven state championships and an additional pair of state qualifiers off last year’s squad, finding a way to successfully reach the mountaintop again as a team state champion after three straight years of championship glory.
Rather than dwell on the past, or on its failures in winning this year’s state duals title against Uwharrie Charter Academy, or even an individual regional championship against Robbinsville this season, Avery’s coaches and wrestlers instead kept their collective noses to the grindstone with the objective of the program peaking when it mattered most and the lights were brightest on the largest high school wrestling stage in North Carolina.
When the dust settled on Saturday night under the lights of the Greensboro Coliseum, Avery stood alone on the summit, again overlooking the 1A classification holding its fourth consecutive 1A state championship. It took what proved an historic effort for the event to materialize, as a state-record six Viking grapplers won their weight classes and medalled as 1A state champions, breaking a record the program and state record of five wrestlers accomplished just a couple of seasons ago.
“There is no way to put in the words what the emotions are right now,” Avery Head Wrestling Coach Matthew Dunn said after taking moments to accept congratulations from parents and fellow coaches alike. “You know, this was not the team that they thought would do this. So what these kids accomplished this weekend and this year has been amazing. We’ve just seen so much growth in these kids from the start of the year till now. We’re just so proud of these kids, and just so happy right now.”
A six-pack of Vikings, Cooper Foster, Ben Jordan, Grant Reece, Tristan Adams, Cael Dunn and Seth Blackledge, part of a total group of eight Avery wrestlers who qualified for the state championships, swept the field in their respective brackets to earn a state championship, while the team earned enough points along the way to overcome schools with more state qualifiers and higher odds of winning the team title.
“You know, for such a young team, it shows a great deal of maturity just not to let the lights affect them. I think for years we’ve been stressing to these kids about going out and winning state titles and all these other things, and this year was more like, ‘you just go out there and wrestle for you and just go out there and do the best that you can,’” Dunn added. “Then the guys went out and, like, we won two 1-0 matches? That’s a pressure cooker. With these kids, you saw it in their faces. It’s just like they were wrestling so calm and so mature. They grew up a lot this year.”
In the final team standings, Avery earned 134.5 points, seven more than runner-up and this year’s regional team champion Robbinsville’s 127.5. 1A State Duals winners Uwharrie Charter Academy placed third with 112 points, followed by Swain County (56), Thomasville (55.5), Cherryville (45.5), Pamlico County (45), Rosewood (42), Alleghany (36) and Starmount (34.5) to round out the top 10. Robbinsville’s Kage Williams, state champion at 182 pounds, was named the 1A Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Avery’s championship string began at 106 pounds, where sophomore Cooper Foster brought an undefeated record to Greensboro, a record kept intact with three victories in the state tournament, winning his quarterfinal match by first-period fall over Jack Curlee of South Stanly. In the semis, Foster won by 14-3 major decision over Adair Panama from Robbinsville to face Uwharrie Charter’s Ethan Hines in the final. In the final match, Foster scored the only point of the bout on an escape from bottom to earn a 1-0 decision victory and his first state championship.
“Cooper won a 1-0 match. (This season) I believe that he beat like every single one of the state placers in 2A, 3a and 4a, or almost all of them,” Dunn said. “He has set a legacy for himself being the top 106 in the state.”
Jordan marched to a state title at 120 pounds with a quarterfinal win by first-period fall over Eastern Randolph’s Carter Self. In the semifinals, Jordan won by fall over Cooper Wingate of NC Leadership Academy. In his championship match, Jordan won his third consecutive bout by pin, defeating Pamlico County wrestler Marcus Tyson in 3:45.
“Ben Jordan is an absolute monster and he goes out and does what Ben Jordan does always,” Dunn said. “You know, he’s just super focused. He puts his hard hat on and he goes to work. He’s methodical and just goes after it.”
In the 126-pound class, sophomore Mason Bentley won his quarterfinal match by 2-0 decision over Pamlico County’s Elijah Dacuyan, but in the semifinal round was upended by 9-5 decision against Eli Thomas from Alleghany. In the second round of consolations, Bentley met another buzzsaw in Adrian Lopez of Eastern Randolph, losing by 9-5 decision to end his tournament run.
“Mason had an incredible year getting here. He wanted to be on the podium, but he scored some points for us while he was here, and as you see, every single point in this tournament was essential,” Dunn said.
At 132 pounds, Reece managed to successfully defend his state championship, winning his quarterfinal bout by fall over Isaac Nelson of South Stokes. In the semifinal round Reece won by fall over Jack McArthur of Uwharrie Charter to reach the finals. In the championship match, Reece earned two points late in the match to secure a 4-3 decision victory over Ryan Mann of North East Carolina Prep.
“Grant wrestled a little of a sloppy match there at the end, but the kid’s got amazing heart. There’s never any quit in him. I believe just like last year, he pulled it out in the end for the win, and that’s awesome,” Dunn said.
Staley Griffith wrestled in the 138-pound weight class and had the fortune of meeting the defending state champion in the quarterfinals in Uwharrie Charter’s Aldo Hernandez, losing that bout to enter the consolation bracket, where he again met a bad beat in eventual third-place finisher Alex Cox of Mount Airy, losing by a 5-2 decision to end his tournament run.
“Staley’s a junior that hasn’t wrestled in a long time and had just a long hiatus from wrestling. For him to just came back this season and make it to the state tournament is really impressive,” Dunn said.
In the 152-pound weight class, senior Tristan Adams won his quarterfinal bout by 16-0 tech fall in the quarterfinals at 152 pounds over Anthony Cairo of North East Carolina Prep, then followed that with a semifinal victory by a narrow 6-5 decision over Robbinsville’s Blake Powers. In the championship bout, Adams emerged victorious by 8-4 decision against Cherryville’s Chase Miller for the state title.
“Tristan, he’s my goofball but we love him,” Dunn said with a smile. “You know he’s just unfazed by the moment, always. He’s always laughing and smiling in the moment, even though we don’t want him to sometimes. But he shows up for the moment and he can scrap, so that’s good.”
At 170 pounds, freshman Cael Dunn battled through a tough field to his first state championship.
Dunn won by fall over Cohen Jennings of South Stokes in 49 seconds to reach the semifinals, where he then won by third-period fall over Cherryville’s Kam Bolin. In his championship match, only one point was scored, which Dunn earned with an escape for a 1-0 decision victory over opponent Grayson Roberts from Uwharrie Charter Academy.
“That was not exciting at all. That was terrible. Something inside of me died during that match,” Coach Dunn said of watching his son competing. “You know, it was great and terrible, all at the same time. It’s hard to express where you feel like you’re going to have a heart attack, while also being just elated, you know, to watch him go. I would have liked him to opened up a little bit, score some more points that way, you know, but a win’s a win. He’s a great kid, and this moment for Cael, very few people understand. He gave up his childhood for this dream. He said he wanted to do this and he went all in. After that decision, there was never a conversation about his motivation.”
At 195 pounds, senior Seth Blackledge was technically the first Viking state champion of the evening, as the championship round began with his weight class. Blackledge made sure to cap his Avery career with a gold medal. Blackledge won his first bout by fall over Edward Vera of South Stanly in 38 seconds. In the following semifinal round, Blackledge was again victorious by fall, this time in 33 seconds over Tristan Alkire of East Wilkes to reach the finals. In the championship match, Blackledge earned his third pinfall in as many rounds, defeating Jadon Maness of Uwharrie in 93 seconds for a sixth Avery champion.
“Seth is our captain and leader. He’s just consistent, and I was so happy for him to win because of everything he’s done for our program and everything he’s done for everyone on this team,” Dunn said. “He is our rock. He was the rock that I think we built this program on this year and I love that kid.”
Looking ahead to next season, there are no signs of the Vikings juggernaut losing steam anytime soon.
“Things look good. Kenneth Pritz is coming back next season. Next year we have Jeremiah, Latrell (Baker’s) little brother. He’s a heavyweight, and he’s a middle school state champion. He’s a phenomenal wrestler coming up at heavyweight to solidify our lineup,” Dunn explained. “We only graduate two scoring kids, and that’s impressive. We’re gonna work hard all summer and all fall, and we just will be the best that we can be. I think for the last five years, I’ve said over and over that we don’t talk about state titles, we talk about working hard and the grind. So it’d be foolish to make any bold predictions, but I know we’ll work as hard as anybody possibly can.”
