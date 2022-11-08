Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport (formally Wings Air Rescue) held its annual golf tournament at Sugar Mountain Golf Course to benefit scholarships established in memory of Avery County native Corey Pittman.
Recent HEART Golf Tournament winners Anthony Durham, David Cook, David Walker and Sam Trivett, with proceeds benefitting scholarships for high school students in memory of Avery County native and emergency clinician Corey Pittman.
Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport (formally Wings Air Rescue) held its annual golf tournament at Sugar Mountain Golf Course to benefit scholarships established in memory of Avery County native Corey Pittman.
Photo submitted
Recent HEART Golf Tournament winners Anthony Durham, David Cook, David Walker and Sam Trivett, with proceeds benefitting scholarships for high school students in memory of Avery County native and emergency clinician Corey Pittman.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — On Sept. 16, Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport (formally Wings Air Rescue) hosted the 6th Annual Golf Tournament to honor an EMS colleague and Avery native, Corey Pittman, who passed away suddenly at the young age of 41.
Corey was very well known as an excellent emergency clinician and clinical educator. His peer education spread from the local area to across the United States. To continue his education legacy, a Scholarship Fund was set up in Corey’s name to assist Avery County High School students each year. Recipients are selected based on their community involvement, academic success and a desire to enter a medical related field.
This year’s tournament was held again at the Sugar Mountain Golf Course with 19 teams playing. This year $11,000 was raised, which is our highest amount in the history of the tournament.
Highlands Air would like to thank all of our wonderful sponsors, crew members, Dave Calvert of Carolina BBQ who catered lunch, all those that played and the Sugar Mountain Golf Course and crew for another fantastic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.