NEWLAND — In typical fashion when the Avery Vikings battle the Madison Patriots on the gridiron, the MacDonald Stadium scoreboard lit up with points on Friday, Oct. 14. The clubs played to a first-half stalemate with the teams knotted at 14 points apiece at the halftime break, only to explode for 45 combined points over the final two quarters of play. With all the offensive fireworks, however, a turnover forced by the Vikings defense late in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in a 38-35 Big Red win, Avery’s second of the 2022 season.
With Madison driving with its final possession into Viking territory and Avery clinging to its three-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, Madison quarterback Caden Hilemon was intercepted by Avery defensive back Logan Gilliam on a pass inside the Viking 10-yard line with 4:07 to play. The Vikings gained three first downs with its ensuing series, including a key 21-yard run by junior quarterback Will Stanford, that forced Madison to use its timeouts and allowed Avery to salt the remaining time off the clock to earn the win.
On a night with a hint of cool air that evoked traditional thoughts of the fall season, the offenses generated plenty of heat throughout the contest, combining for 755 yards of total offense. Avery’s Stanford completed 17-of-30 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns, while leading the running game with 77 yards on 16 carries and two rushing scores. Gilliam, the defensive hero of the final Madison threat, gained 29 yards on six carries, but also added two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Elijah Holtsclaw had a breakout game with five catches for 93 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions, while newcomer Oak Markland made his mark with four catches for 37 yards.
Madison quarterback Hilemon completed 12-of-20 passing for 277 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, while toting the pigskin for 102 yards on 19 carries for two additional scores. Teammate Levi Shelton ran for 34 yards on 19 carries, and tight end Cale Ball collected two catches for 86 yards, with both catches resulting in touchdowns.
Avery’s defense forced Madison into a three-and-out to open the first quarter, then took possession and scored to break the ice with a seven-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 15-yard Stanford run. Kaden Knight’s PAT gave the Big Red the early 7-0 lead five minutes into the contest.
The clubs exchanged punts through the remainder of the opening quarter, as defenses ruled the field. Early in the second period, however, Madison broke through and managed to assemble a sustained drive, using 10 plays to travel 68 yards over a four-minute span, culminating in a Hilemon 1-yard plunge. Kicker Diego Loredo’s PAT tied the game at 7-7 with 7:57 remaining before halftime.
On its ensuing possession, Avery lost ground due to a Madison defensive front that generated a quarterback sack. Faced with a 4th-and-2 from its own 31-yard line, Viking head coach Ethan Farmer opted to attempt a conversion rather than to punt, and the decision proved costly as Stanford was stuffed by defender Cale Ball short of the first down line to gain, turning the ball over on downs to the Patriots. With the short field, Madison capitalized, as Hilemon connected with Ball on a 30-yard touchdown pass, with the PAT spotting the visitors a 14-7 lead.
Avery’s offense stalled on its ensuing possession and punted the ball to Madison. The Big Red defense bowed its neck, however, and prevented Madison from moving the football, forcing a punt, where the AHS special teams rose to the occasion. Avery’s Landon Harmon blocked the punt, setting up the Vikings with possession deep in Madison territory. It was then the Vikings who capitalized on favorable field position, using five plays to matriculate the 27 yards to the goal line, with the final 12 yards completed by way of a bubble screen from Stanford to Holtsclaw, who juked past defenders to reach the end zone with 46 seconds to play in the half. Knight’s PAT knotted the contest at 14-14.
With less than minute to play in the half, Madison worked its way into field goal range for a Loredo attempt, but a bad snap foiled what would have been a 47-yard attempt and left the game tied at intermission.
With the first possession of the second half, Holtsclaw played a major part in Avery regaining the lead. His 23-yard kickoff return gave Avery good field position near its own 40 to begin a drive, then on the third play of the resulting Viking offensive series caught a pass and dashed 47 yards to the end zone to break the tie and give AHS a 21-14 advantage less than two minutes into the third period.
The clubs traded possessions via punt until midway through the stanza, when, immediately following an Avery punt, Madison struck with a quick blow in the form of a 56-yard touchdown pass from Hilemon to Ball. Loredo’s PAT tied the game again, this time 21-21 at the 5:43 mark of the quarter.
Unfazed, the Viking offense accepted the challenge and showed that it also possessed quick-strike capabilities. A 78-yard drive consumed just four plays and a little more than one minute, the last play being a 21-yard touchdown scamper by Stanford to again put Avery out front by a touchdown at 28-21.
One of the few critical mistakes made by either club came on Madison’s ensuing possession. A completed pass to receiver Naz Windley looked to gain first-down yardage, but Windley lost the football. Avery’s Latrell Baker recovered the fumble for a turnover at the Patriots 37-yard line. From there Avery drove into the Patriots’ red zone, but could advance no farther than the MHS 16, where Kaden Knight came through with a clutch field goal that increased the AHS lead to 31-21 with 1:30 left in the third period.
With the quarter winding down, Madison quickly positioned itself to narrow the scoring gap. Hilemon called his own number on a 43-yard scurry to the Viking 21 in the closing seconds of the quarter, but an MHS false start penalty and a pair of stops by the Vikings forced the Patriots into another Loredo field goal try. The 35-yard kick sailed wide left as the home team preserved its 10-point bulge.
Disappointed but not defeated, Madison’s defense rose up to force a three-and-out by Avery, and the Patriots offense drove 52 yards over six plays, using a 35-yard catch by Windley and a 6-yard touchdown run from Hilemon, to draw to within 31-28 with 8:42 left in the game.
Needing to answer the MHS score, the Vikings offense stepped up with authority. Stanford scrambled for 18 yards to move Avery to midfield, then connected on the next play with Baker for a 31-yard gain. Two plays later, Stanford found Gilliam with an 18-yard touchdown pass, with Knight’s PAT pushing the Viking lead back to double digits at 38-28.
With a fourth-quarter pace more resembling a track meet than a football game due to the movement up and down the field, Madison responded with another big play, as Hilemon passed to teammate Payton Cody for a 53-yard touchdown. Loredo’s extra point kick pulled MHS again to within three at 38-35 with 6:12 to play.
In a surprise move, Madison’s Loredo executed an onside kick following the touchdown, which the Patriots’ Cade Woody recovered at the Avery 48-yard line. On what proved to be Madison’s final offensive series and attempt to tie or take the lead, the Patriots gained a first down before Hilemon’s long pass attempt was picked off by Gilliam and the Big Red maintained possession for the remainder of the game.
Avery’s brother tandem of Lukas and Landon Hughes each recorded 10 tackles to lead the Viking defense, with seven tackles by Asher Hartzog. Hilemon was a one-man wrecking crew for Madison, as he also led the Patriots defensively with eight tackles.
The Vikings will venture down the mountain for its final road game of the regular season this week, as it will face the one-win Owen Warhorses in Swannanoa on Friday, Oct. 21. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Warhorse Stadium.
