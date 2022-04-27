NEWLAND— Avery’s travel basketball season continued to produce championship-caliber results, as a pair of county teams comprised of local high school students met in the championship of the basketball tournament at ACHS which raised funds for the Avery Vikings basketball program on Saturday, April 23.
Avery’s Viking varsity travel team, comprised of many members of the Avery varsity hoops team and coached by Joe Ingham, won a pair of matchups, advancing to a championship rematch where it won by more than 40 points to take the title.
“We came out a little bit slowly. We were there all day, and our first game wasn’t until 3:45 p.m.,” Ingham explained. “We were down by two at halftime in our first game, but we ended up outscoring the other team by 17 in the second half for a 15-point win.”
In its matchup against a fellow team comprised of Avery County athletes, Ingham’s team played what he deemed as “probably the best game we ever played.” The Viking hoopsters shot approximately 65 percent from the floor en route to scoring 101 points in the win.
“We had played them before in a tournament and had only won by two points, but this game we came out on fire from the very start. We hit, like, 7-of-8 from three-point land in the first half and we didn’t look back,” Ingham explained. “Our defense was cranked up and it was probably the best game we’ve played in quite a while, if not ever.”
Among the scoring stalwarts for Ingham’s Avery club were 6-foot, 6-inch Mason Bailey, who helped lead the team offensively with 23 points. Landon Ingham scored 22 points, along with four additional players scoring double figures in the win. Five players, Bailey, Ingham, Jack Crenshaw, Elijah Holtsclaw and Landon Hughes, all averaged double figures for the tournament, while Lukas Hughes provided the defensive anchor for the club.
“We were really well balanced. This team is unselfish and passes the ball well. They play the game of basketball well, and it seems that a different player leads the team in scoring each game,” Ingham noted. “We had great guard play all tournament from Bray Guest, Preston Coffey, Asencion Barajas and Brooks Berry.”
In addition to two Avery teams playing in the varsity tournament final, an Avery team coached by Viking assistant coach Casey Lee played at Cranberry Middle School and placed as runner-up in their bracket during the day-long tournament, losing by only two points in the title game after winning its first two matchups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.