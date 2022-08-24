NEWLAND — Expectations are high this season for the Avery High School boys soccer team as it looks for a return trip to the state playoffs.
“This is perhaps the deepest team Avery has had,” said Coach Alan Yawn as competition begins this week. He is particularly blessed to have assistant coaches Austin Lyons and Hunter Starling on the coaching staff and is proud of them and the work that athletic director Jay Smith and trainer Joe Hawkins are doing for the team.
The team is returning eight seniors, two juniors and nine sophomores, along with three new freshmen. This will give the team a bounty of experience and senior leadership.
The first home game was on August 22, played on the Lees-McRae field, against foe Erwin, and the result was not available before press time.
As with the other sports, Avery plays in the Western Highlands Conference, which is split 1A/2A throughout the 13 game season. Coach Yawn shared that the biggest and closest rival is Mitchell High School, “while Owen High School in Black Mountain is always the class of the conference,” he added.
Team workouts have been held throughout the late summer months as the group learns how to play as a team. The club will be tested with a number of away matches not returning home until September 21 with a match against Mountain Heritage.
