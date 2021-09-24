RALEIGH — HB91, the legislation in the General Assembly that has been a hot topic of debate between state government and the NC High School Athletic Association for several months since its introduction, saw movement on Thursday, Sept. 23, with a non-concurrence vote within the NC House.
Some state leaders have announced that an agreement in principle has been made regarding the legislation, however, though all the details haven’t been released and the NCHSAA voices continued opposition to the legislation.
House and Senate GOP members who have scrutinized the North Carolina High School Athletic Association have said changes are needed to address what they assert is the group’s oversized control over member schools, eligibility decisions and monetary penalties. Detractors have also highlighted the flush coffers of the association, boasting more than $40 million within the NCHSAA, which was founded in 1913.
GOP lawmakers from both chambers reported that legislators from both parties met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, with representatives of Governor Roy Cooper, the State Board of Education and NCHSAA to "discuss the best pathway forward” regarding the legislation.
“We’re happy to report that after months of examining how best to support our student athletes and high school athletics we’ve come to an agreement,” a statement from General Assembly members including Rep. John Bell (Wayne), Sen. Todd Johnson (Union), Sen. Tom McInnis (Richmond), and Sen. Vickie Sawyer (Iredell) read. “We believe this agreement will put the needs of our student athletes first, while allowing for a better, more transparent governing structure.”
After several amendments, the bill currently focuses on reforming the relationship between the NCHSAA and the State Board of Education. The bill passed the Senate, but on Thursday, Sept. 23, the House voted 98-0 not to concur with the Senate, which requires the bill to go to a conference committee where the legislation will be worked on to reach a consensus between the two chambers.
Senators who initially proposed in July to replace NCHSAA with a new athletic commission edited the framework of the bill earlier in September which would instead require the association and State Board of Education to sign a formal memorandum of understanding on how the association would operate in reference to board policy on interscholastic sports. NCHSAA leadership has expressed opposition to the requirements in the bill, leading to opposition by Senate Democrats.
"While the NCHSAA is thankful to be provided an opportunity to be at the table to discuss education-based athletics in our state, we know there are still many hurdles to clear before we can reach an agreement with the State Board of Education," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement on Thursday, Sept. 23. "In the meantime, the Association and its Board of Directors remain opposed to HB 91."
While the most-recently amended agreement still requires the MOU between the board and the NCHSAA, the anticipated bill will be less prescriptive about what it must contain, according to Sawyer, noting on Sept. 23 that the bill's verbiage will not be finalized for at least a week and must pass both chambers before going to Gov. Cooper’s desk for his signature.
“I think we can have a bill that we bring back to you that you unanimously support,” House Majority Leader Bell said following the Thursday, Sept. 23, non-concurrence vote.
According to Tucker, the association is eager to continue its work with the NCBOE and move past the legislative process.
“Once we can turn our attention to formally working with the (education board) without legislative involvement, we hope to continue the long-standing cooperation between the association and (board) to lead high school athletics,” Tucker noted.
