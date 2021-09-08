RALEIGH — The organization governing North Carolina high school sports would have to accept financial and administrative changes if it wants to continue in the role under legislation tentatively approved on Sept.1 by the state Senate.
The measure essentially tells the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and the State Board of Education to come up with a written agreement by mid-October on how the association will carry out board policy on interscholastic sports.
NCHSAA leaders have received the recent scorn of Republican legislators, who say they’ve heard constituents complaining about what they consider the association’s strong hand on game and eligibility appeals and monetary penalties on schools, even as the group’s coffers are flush. The association, which began in 1913 and became an independent nonprofit in 2010, had assets of nearly $42 million as of last year.
“I’m here as a voice for North Carolinians who are afraid to stand up for themselves,” Sen. Vickie Sawyer, an Iredell County Republican and the bill’s author. She spoke before the chamber voted 32-14 for the measure.
GOP senators in July proposed a plan to replace the association with a new state athletic commission, its members chosen by the governor and legislative leaders. But they redrew the proposal to retain the NCHSAA after opposition by Democrats and the association’s support from its membership.
The new measure demands that the “memorandum of understanding” subject the association to state public records and open meeting laws and to limit fees upon its 400-plus member schools. Association game and penalty rules would be subject to public comment and could be blocked by the State Board of Education.
Appeals would be handled by an independent panel. And the NCHSAA could not restrict the recording of state tournament games by athletes’ parents.
Despite the bill alterations, NCHSAA leaders still were unhappy with the constraints, saying they were rigid and failed to take into account reforms that the association board had already completed.
There was little criticism of the bill during floor debate on Wednesday, Sept. 1. But one Democrat complained in a committee the previous week that it was wrong for the bill authors to negotiate largely with the state education board, rather than also bring in the association, on what the bill encompasses. Still, five Democrats voted for the bill on Sept. 1.
While defending the negotiations, Sawyer said the bill has the “full and entire support” of the education board.
“The association is basically a vendor of services to apply and enforce the state board rules,” Sawyer said. “As such, it would clearly be improper and unethical to allow the association to dictate terms of how those services should be provided.”
A final Senate vote is expected in the coming days. The measure still would have to return to the House for consideration, and any final bill would come before Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.