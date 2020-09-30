BOONE — With four rushing touchdowns in a Saturday, Sept. 26, matchup against Campbell, Daetrich Harrington is responsible for the best single-game total among all FBS players this season.
The feat, which hadn’t been accomplished by an App State player since quarterback Armanti Edwards in 2009, and a career-high 211 rushing yards in a 52-21 victory against Campbell contributed to Harrington being named the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Eleven years after Edwards enjoyed his dominant performance at Furman, Harrington scored on runs of 17, two, 40 and five yards while amassing a career-high 32 carries for a shorthanded App State offense.
“I never thought I’d score four touchdowns in a college game, and I never thought I’d be mentioned in the same sentence as him, so it’s a blessing,” Harrington said.
Missing more than 20 players due to COVID-19 contact tracing and having two established running backs sidelined for the game, the Mountaineers rushed for a whopping 404 yards — the third-highest total by an FBS team this season.
A redshirt junior from Douglasville, Ga., Harrington became just the second FBS player to reach 200 rushing yards in a game this season, along with SMU’s Ulysses Bentley IV, who had 227 yards against North Texas on Sept. 19.
The starting offensive line of Noah Hannon, Ryan Neuzil, Baer Hunter, Cole Garrison and Cooper Hodges — along with linemen Damion Daley and Anderson Hardy appearing as blocking tight ends — helped pave the way for big games by both Harrington and true freshman Nate Noel, who rushed for 131 yards in his App State debut.
“I love those boys for what they allowed me to do and allowed Nate to do today,” Harrington said after the win. “I can’t thank them enough. They showed up and showed out today.”
Harrington’s 32 carries are tied for the fourth-highest total by an App State back since its move to the FBS level, and his previous single-game high of 17 occurred against Louisiana in 2017.
Harrington missed significant time in 2018 (knee) and 2019 (foot) before scoring twice in the 2020 opener and making his first career start at Marshall on Sept. 19.
“I’m feeling good; I didn’t even know I could handle all those carries,” a smiling Harrington said. “I’ve never had that much, but after that I feel like I could have taken 10 more if I needed to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.