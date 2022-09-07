NEWLAND — For the first two quarters of its home contest against the Hampton Bulldogs, the Avery Vikings could do little wrong. Moving the football downfield on offense, creating turnovers and wreaking havoc on defense, the Big Red rolled to a 20-0 second quarter lead.
A turnover late in the half by Avery led to the first Hampton points of the night, and failing to cash in on a turnover at the beginning of the third quarter allowed the Bulldogs to stick around in the matchup. HHS took advantage with an offensive second-half flurry, outscoring the Vikings 28-0 in the second half to capture a 36-27 non-conference victory at MacDonald Stadium.
“Our kids came out ready to play and had an awesome week of practice. Going in, the kids felt confident and the coaches felt confident with game planning,” Avery head coach Ethan Farmer said after the game. “The first half was absolutely awesome and we executed well. We did throw an interception late in the half, but Will came right back and ran the long touchdown before halftime. We were able to make them turn the football over in the first half. In the second half our guys continued to play hard and gave four quarters.”
Avery played its best football of the young season before its home crowd, dominating play on both sides of the football in building a first-half cushion. Playing without the services of its starting quarterback Dylan Trivett, Hampton had little success on either side of the football, whether slowing down the Vikings offense or getting its own running game on track.
The Vikings offense, which had been struggling to move the football through its first two games in 2022 and had failed to score its first points of the season until the final drive of last week’s loss to Wilkes Central, came alive early and often with four first-half touchdown drives.
Avery broke the ice on the game’s opening possession, as an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Will Stanford to wide receiver Lukas Hughes capped a 10-play, 76-yard drive and put Avery ahead 7-0 just 2:48 into the contest.
Hampton’s lethal running attack was stymied on its first two possessions by an inspired Vikings defense, forcing a pair of punts. The Vikings, meanwhile, continued to chew up yardage on offense. Stanford connected with wide receiver Logan Gilliam on a 29-yard touchdown strike to increase the Avery lead to 14-0 with 4:13 to play in the opening stanza, then answered the second of HHS’s two consecutive stalled possessions with a 6-play, 65-yard drive, capped by a Stanford 17-yard scamper to paydirt. The Bulldogs special teams unit blocked the extra point kick, however, to leave the Vikings with a 20-0 lead with 9:56 remaining before halftime.
In the latter stages of the second quarter, Avery appeared poised to further extend its lead, but Hampton senior linebacker Johnathan Greenwell picked off a Stanford pass and galloped 71 yards to the Avery 5-yard line. Four plays later, running back Levi Lunsford scored on a 3-yard plunge to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard. Lunsford added a two-point conversion run to cut Avery’s lead to 20-8 with 1:07 to play prior to the intermission.
Rather than resting on its laurels, the quick-strike Vikings offense immediately answered on its next offensive play, as Stanford broke containment and darted 63 yards to the end zone, stealing back momentum while staking Avery to a 27-8 lead at the half.
The Vikings defense was the story of the opening two stanzas, as Hampton’s punishing ground game was held to just 37 first-half rushing yards and 44 yards in total offense, while the Vikings racked up 277 first-half offensive yards.
Hampton’s fortunes turned from bad to worse to open the third quarter, when the Bulldogs fumbled and turned over the football on the first play of the period. The HHS defense responded, however, by forcing a turnover as Elijah McKinney picked off a Stanford throw to quell the ensuing Avery drive. Hampton’s running game got untracked to capitalize on the turnover with a 12-play, 78-yard march, culminating in a Lunsford 3-yard scoring run. Chance Point pushed across the two-point conversion to draw the Bulldogs to within 27-16 with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter.
Hampton’s defense forced the Vikings into a three-and-out as the fourth quarter began, while the offense went back to work. The Bulldogs drove 62 yards over 10 plays, converting on both a third-down and fourth-down play during the drive, finding the end zone when Lunsford scored on a five-yard rush. Lunsford added a two-point-conversion run to draw Hampton within a field goal at 27-24 with 8:01 to play in the game.
“That score where they drove down the field kinda changed the momentum of the game,” Farmer explained. “Our kids fought through some adversity, and at around that five-minute mark of the fourth quarter, it kinda just turned around. We had a couple of penalties that cost us a bit, and things like that happen, but it changed momentum.”
Needing momentum to turn its way, the Vikings found little daylight on its next offensive series, as the Hampton defense again limited Avery to a three-and-out deep in Viking territory. Two plays after the punt gave the football back to the offense, the Bulldogs offensive line broke a hole open for Greenwell, who galloped 64 yards to the end zone with 5:54 on the clock. Hampton’s two-point try failed, but the Bulldogs held its first lead of the night at 30-27.
Playing from behind for the first time, Avery looked to the air to try to regain its success from the first half of the game. The Bulldogs refused to yield, however, as a Shayden Oliver sack pinned Avery into a third-and-long situation, eventually leading to another Viking punt.
Hampton closed the door on the victory for good with its final possession of the game, a 7-play, 59-yard march, all running plays, which ate up all but 23 seconds of the remaining time on the fourth-quarter clock, capped by a Lunsford 27-yard touchdown tote to put the finishing touches on the Bulldogs win.
“Credit Hampton. They were able to kill the clock and convert on both their two-point conversions to sort of seal the deal. But overall our kids fought so hard. I can’t thank them enough and be more proud of how our kids battled and the effort they gave,” Farmer added. “We’ve just got to be able to put together a complete game with all four quarters. That’s just something that myself as the coach needs to continue to emphasize. Other than that, the kids were able to compete at a high level Friday night against a team that was one of the top ranked teams in the state of Tennessee. It was a great football game.”
Avery was led by junior quarterback Stanford, who ran for 118 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns, and completed 12-of-24 passing for 170 yards, with a pair of touchdowns, while the Bulldogs picked Stanford off on two occasions.
Lunsford led the Bulldogs ground game with 170 yards on 26 carries, with four touchdowns. Johnathan Greenwell also topped the 100-yard plateau, toting the ball nine times for 107 yards with a touchdown. Brody Hicks added 50 yards on seven carries. Quarterback Point completed 2-of-6 passes for 15 yards.
Hampton gained 328 yards on 60 plays, with 54 rushes for 313 yards. Avery gained 285 yards on 48 plays. Both teams were penalized seven times for the game.
Avery’s duo of Landon Hughes and Elijah Holtclaw recorded 14 tackles apiece, with 12 tackles from Asher Hartzog and nine tackles by Lukas Hughes to lead the Vikings, while Dominique Burleson and Elijah McKinney led the HHS defense with seven tackles apiece. Hampton improves to 3-0 on the season, while Avery falls to 0-3.
The Big Red ventures to Marion this Friday, Sept. 9, to face its former longtime head coach Darrell Brewer and the McDowell Titans to close the non-conference portion of its schedule.
