BOONE — Appalachian State football once again found a way to enrapture and enthrall the college football world.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, App State (2-1, 1-0 conference) faced off against the Troy Trojans (1-2, 0-1) in the first matchup of Sun Belt Conference play for both squads.
The Saturday in question began with ESPN's "College GameDay" program visiting Boone for the first time. The day ended with a play that could be deemed as the "Miracle on the Mountain: Part Two."
"Wow, where do you begin?" App State head coach Shawn Clark asked to start his postgame press conference. "Thankful for a win and proud of our players for playing 60 minutes of football, and I think that's what this program is built upon — never giving up."
With zeros on the clock, a 53-yard Hail Mary heave from Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice found its way into the hands of Christan Horn after a helpful deflection from 6-foot-4 teammate Dalton Stroman. Kaedin Robinson sealed it with key blocking to help lead Horn into the end zone.
"We're going to celebrate tonight because winning is hard in college football. I don't care who you're playing right now," Clark said. "We've had three emotional weeks of football. And this is not an excuse, but you put that with getting back at 10:30 on Sunday morning from Texas A&M and getting right to work. I'm not sure our kids are tired, but they're emotionally drained right now. We need a good night's sleep. The head coach needs a really good night's sleep tonight."
The unlikely play gave Appalachian State a wild and dramatic finish that no one expected. Earlier in the day, while live on ESPN's "College GameDay," country music star Luke Combs and ESPN television presenter Lee Corso both selected Appalachian State to pull out the victory against Troy. It’s unlikely that either of them envisioned the type of game that was to come.
With 1:22 remaining in the half, former Watauga High School standout Anderson Castle hauled in an 18-yard reception from Brice, which tied the game up at 14-14 after a successful Michael Hughes PAT.
The Trojans immediately responded with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson, granting the Trojans a 21–14 lead at the break as the half ended.
App State would score twice during the third frame. The first instance was a 19-yard rushing touchdown by Daetrich Harrington, which capped a nine–play, 75–yard drive. The second was a 23-yard field goal booted by Hughes that gave the Mountaineers a 24–21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans were the first to profit in the last period, ending a 12–play, 79–yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush by Kimani Vidal, staking Troy to a 28–24 lead with 10:10 left on the clock.
Despite possession throughout much of the fourth quarter, App State encountered the Trojan defense stepping up its coverage and restricting production of App's offense.
Eventually the Mountaineers found themselves in a fourth-and-goal situation, with two yards separating the line of scrimmage from the lead and about one-and-a-half minutes remaining. App State ran a play-action with a targeted route of tight end Eli Wilson over the middle.
That pass was broken up however, and with the turnover on downs the Trojans' victory seemed all but assured. Troy ran the ball on three straight plays attempting to run clock out, forcing Appalachian to use its remaining two timeouts. On the Trojans' fourth play — instead of punting — they chose to have quarterback Watson scramble around in the end zone to burn more seconds off the clock. Watson was forced out of bounds, resulting in a safety, which drew the Mountaineers within two points at 28-26.
On the ensuing free kick, the Trojans elected for a squib kick, and RB Ahmani Marshall collected the ball off of a high bounce and managed to return the ball for 13 yards.
After three consecutive incompletions by Brice during attempts to get the team in position for a field goal, the Mountaineers were staring at only two seconds left on the clock, not enough time to make a pass and then attempt a field goal.
"I never stopped believing, man," safety Nick Ross said. Although Ross was on sidelines for the play, his team-high 12 tackles and one pass breakup were instrumental in limiting the Trojans attack. "You don't stop until there's zeros on that clock. You always got to come with that intent and effort — that App State mentality."
A desperation heave toward the goal line was the only option, with the ball resting on Appalachian's own 47-yard line.
"I'm proud of Chase Brice and I still think the best is yet to come with Chase the more him and Kevin (Barbay) get comfortable with each other," Clark said. "I love Christian Horn. And I told him since day one, 'you gonna be a superstar here.'"
Brice rolled out to his left and launched a high-arcing ball that came down short of the end zone. However, Stroman out-jumped the nearby Trojan defenders and tipped the ball to wide receiver Christian Horn at the 8-yard line, who scampered into the end zone after a key block from Robinson.
"First of all, shout out to God," Horn said. "(Offensive Coordinator) Barbay, Coach Clark, they try to instill it in us to believe until the clock hit zero. Do what we got to do."
Horn explained that he saw Brice throw the ball up before Stroman tipped it.
"I was just fortunate enough to be there to catch it," Horn said. "Kaedin Robinson blocked his butt off to make sure we got in the end zone. Once I scored, I (was) just looking for the penalty flags, honestly. It was a surreal moment. I'm still in awe, honestly."
"Two seconds left, there's not much else you can do than to just heave it to the end zone," Brice said.
The 34,406 member crowd — the fourth largest crowd ever at Kidd Brewer Stadium and largest for a non-ACC opponent — exploded with jubilation as thousands of people rushed the field to celebrate the victory.
"I'm proud of Christan and he's a great player for us. He's an unbelievable student athlete and I love him to death," Clark said.
Brice knows that playing a game like that requires everybody on the team.
"I'm just looking at some of these numbers and all these guys that touched the ball is outstanding," Brice said. "It requires everybody to be ready. And you can't take a day off or a week off for any opponent. It's college football. I mean, you never know what can happen."
Brice add that the past three weeks of games have made the Mountaineers tougher, setting them up for later in the season.
"It develops a lot of tough skin. Makes you grind," Brice said. "It doesn't matter who you play. It's hard to win in college football. Three crazy weeks of ball, it's only going to prepare us for what's later down the road and our goals. Our goals are still ahead of us."
Many would have believed it impossible to top the spectacle of Appalachian State’s 61-63 incredible, yet gut-wrenching home opening loss against UNC, but Saturday's result proved that the 2022 version of App State should not be overlooked or counted out of any game.
"For a while there, it looked like we were going to lose," Brice said. "I accept that from a fan's point of view. From just a human's point of view, I thought 'what are the odds here?' But there was still time left on the clock, and I think that speaks a lot about our team."
App State will again get to display its remarkable tenacity as it hosts James Madison University on Sept. 24 in another home game conference showdown. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
