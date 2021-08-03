NEWLAND — With an abbreviated 2020 season played during the winter and early spring, along with a shortened preparation time this summer behind them, the Avery Vikings football program was chomping at the bit to put on the helmets and shoulder pads as fall practice officially began this week.
The Big Red wrapped up its 7-on-7 passing league competitions last week with a trip off the mountain to McDowell and a home event featuring several schools on Thursday, July 29, at MacDonald Stadium. Following the opportunities to sharpen their talents at skill positions on offense and defense, the big boys of the offensive and defensive lines enter the fray as full squad practices commence.
As the heat of summer practices prepares the players for a pair of scrimmages in coming weeks and the team’s season opener on August 20, head coach Mac Bryan highlighted a number of areas where the squad looks to see improvement, beginning with the ever-present battle for a sufficient number of players to field full varsity and junior varsity teams.
“Certainly the ones who were here regularly during the summer made a lot of progress. I mean, that’s kind of how it works,” Bryan explained in an August 2 interview as his team took the field for the first official practice of the fall season. “The ones who came occasionally or didn’t come out at all probably didn’t make a whole lot of improvement. You always try and increase numbers and we certainly struggle with that. I don’t think we’re the only people struggling with that. I’ve heard that from a lot of folks through the summer.”
In addition to the on-the-field training, Viking players have been putting in sweat equity in the weight room, pumping iron to increase bulk that will carry over into positive results on Friday nights in areas that could include breaking tackles, eluding blockers or chasing and dragging down ball carriers.
“In the weight room we’re simply trying to get stronger. We have a long of young kids, and especially young kids have a lot of strength to gain, and the sooner they put time into it, the better off they’re going to be,” Bryan noted. “Our older kids are in there just trying to reach certain goals. You know, most of our older class hit a strength level that they if they’ve been dedicated, they’re pretty solid for high school football. But you’re really trying to get all the other people to catch up. Right now I don’t think we’re quite as strong as we need to be simply because I think we’re young.”
Between the sidelines, the Vikings have additional pressing matters at hand, most notably attempting to replace a pair of do-it-all graduates in All-WHC quarterback Troy Hoilman and Western Highlands Conference Male Athlete of the Year, wide receiver Ty Smith.
“On the field, we’re simply trying to replace a lot of good skill position people, trying to rework the secondary. We’ve reworked the wide receiving corps, and then trying to continually try to develop the linemen on both sides of the all. We’ve really got to plug in a lot of new people into the skill positions,” Bryan said.
Stepping in at quarterback for the Big Red will be sophomore Will Stanford. A winning quarterback at every level in which he has played to date, Stanford saw limited action in the spring under center as Hoilman’s backup, but brings an ability to move with the football and make plays with both his arms and his feet.
“I think Will has made some real development. He’s young and he’s still learning how to make proper decisions at times and be more decisive. I thought last Thursday night there were stretches where he threw the ball extremely well,” Bryan explained. “He made some really good decisions, but he’s just got to grow. It will be a little different when the lights come on on Friday night and we’ll have to try to calm that down a little bit, and it does have an effect on people at times. But Will’s doing well. He’s got a lot of talent, and I think the other thing he brings to the table is he has the ability to break the pocket and do damage. He can do things athletically.”
A consistent rock that the Vikings found consistency from last season was tailback Chad Giarrusso, who transformed his body during the quarantine fall of 2020 and ran with steam and purpose in the spring, blasting through tacklers to lead the team in rushing yards and anchored part of the Vikings secondary. Giarrusso also has the ability to step in as signal caller if needed, but his greatest value will come churning yards carrying the football, according to Bryan.
“Chad has shown some really good leadership, and Chad can certainly be a very good quarterback. You know, we’ve had many discussions about that. Now. I think Chad can go out there our first game and play quarterback and do extremely well. The thing is, I think we’re a better football team right now with him at tailback,” Bryan noted. “I think he proved that last winter. So yes, he was obviously a very productive player. With that year of experience doing that, and besides that, you now have him over 190 pounds and is the strongest man here. We need to give him the football.”
Another key position for the high-octane Avery offense is the wide receiver position, where Mason Thomas at the H receiver is the lone starter with extensive experience returning in the group.
“I think we have a couple of potential players, but they haven’t done it in a game. They’ll have to go out and perform in the game, when the pressure’s on and when it counts, and until you have, you’re still an unproven commodity,” Bryan said. “But we think Logan Gilliam and Elijah Holtsclaw have done a great job this summer at wideout. I think they both have a lot of talent, and it’s their time to do it.”
Avery will look to improve its lot in the fall on the defensive side of the football where, despite the Vikings defense giving up just 17 points per game in its first two weeks of last spring in wins over Asheville Christian and Madison. the club gave up an average of 46.3 points per contest in its final three contests, losses at Polk, Owen and at home to Mitchell to conclude the team’s 2-3 season.
“Defensively it comes down to being able to have speed to run things down and that type of thing, and then you’ve got to have enough strength to hold up against these power run teams. Right now, I don’t know. Right now we think we can be strong in the middle with John Lee and J’Leyn Hoilman, and Levi (Andrews) at linebacker who should be pretty stout there, and Jericho Nunley out on the edge is a really good player. We’ve got to find out who that other defensive end is. And then we’ve got some questions at linebacker, and you can’t really sort those things out until you get some shoulder pads on to figure out who’s who,” Bryan explained. “In the secondary, I don’t really like having my quarterback back there, so we’re gonna try to keep Will out of the rotation as much as we can, kind of like we did Troy. Then Chad needs a break. I don’t know if he needs to play tailback and carry the ball like he does and play every snap of defense, so we’re trying to find some depth there. So there’s a lot of things on that back end that we’ve really got to work on, and that’s the place where communication becomes so important. You’ve got to get a group back there that’s cohesive, and right now we’re still trying to get that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.