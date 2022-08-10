NEWLAND — Under the recently renovated lights and on the new turf surface of MacDonald Stadium on Friday, Aug. 5, the Avery football program celebrated its first opportunity to practice in full pads by holding “Midnight Madness,” a two-hour, late-night practice that featured drills, exercises and intrasquad scrimmaging before a solid turnout of families and fans eagerly anticipating the opening of the football season occurring in less than two weeks.
Players warmed up together and broke up into position groups to receive more individualized tutelage by position coaches. On one end of the field, linemen hit the padded sleds and worked on agility drills, with skill position players undergoing drills that emphasized catching the football and exploding upfield after the catch, while on the opposite end of the field, a healthy roster of junior varsity players were put through the paces of drills and simulated game scenarios and activities.
“I thought things went very well. The kids did great. It was the first midnight madness for this coaching staff and this set of kids. I thought the energy level was good and the coaches did great,” Avery head football coach Ethan Farmer said following the practice. “It was great to embrace having fun and being under the lights. The kids were really excited about that.”
Much of the second hour of practice was spent scrimmaging, with the Viking offense executing plays against a yellow-cap-clad Viking defensive front. Both sides of the football had their fair share of highlights, from the defensive line making stops on the Avery running attack or forcing a scramble from quarterback Will Stanford, to the fleet-footed signal caller making plays with arm and feet and his backfield mates breaking into the secondary for chunk yardage plays.
The practice as a whole gave the players not only the chance to hit and block in full pads, but afforded the new coaching staff valuable on-field time to run through scenarios and evaluate the talent between the sidelines in simulated game action.
“It gave us a great evaluation opportunity to be able to see the kids in a good way against one another, with our ones up against our ones, and to be able to mix up a lot of different things,” Farmer added. “For us as coaches it was fun, and for the kids it was definitely fun for them to go full pads again. I think they really enjoyed the contact. They got a taste for how physical we play and of our expectations, and to be able to treat it like the game is meant to be played. You don’t just play with shoulder pads and a helmet, but with full pads going all out.”
More than 60 players combined between the junior varsity and varsity levels were on the turf for the late night practice. According to Farmer, a number of his experienced returning players stood out rather than singling out individual efforts.
“Our seniors are stepping up and our older leaders are really encouraging our younger guys. In general, everybody impressed me,” Farmer noted. “Everybody stood out and a lot of the guys stepped up.”
The first practice in full pads marks another milestone that leads to the first time the team takes the field for real on August 19 at Cherryville. The team has completed its spring preparations, as well as the summer 7-on-7 sessions and have begun fall camp.
The final hurdle to clear leading into the regular season will be a home scrimmage, taking place this Friday, Aug. 12, at MacDonald Stadium. Five other teams will make the trek up “The Mountain” to scrimmage with Avery, including East Wilkes, North Wilkes, North Buncombe, Pisgah and Asheville Christian Academy. At the end of the scrimmage, the Vikings will do down-and-distance game play.
“The kids are looking forward to the scrimmage. It’s another step in the journey where we’re now on our last stretch to get the scrimmage completed,” Farmer said. “The kids are super hyped and excited about scrimmage week, because they know that school begins next week, which means it’s a game week to open the regular season.”
As for Midnight Madness, the benefits of camaraderie and team building will long outweigh lost hours of sleep on a weekend, as the Vikings look to turn a program around that only won once in 2021 and has not experienced a winning season since a 6-6 record in 2011.
“We were able to see where we’re at. Still, obviously, you’re going to have mistakes, but to see the kids in a game-like situation was the biggest takeaway for us,” Farmer explained. “We were able to have not just our older guys in, but to have a mixture of older experienced guys and younger guys play on both sides of the ball and give us a good look, and it helps those guys to make each other better. At the end of the day, it seemed like a lot of pad popping was going on, but we’re a family, and the kids definitely embraced that and enjoyed the experience.”
