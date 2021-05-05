The Avery Lady Vikings golf team was victorious in last week’s Western Highlands Conference Golf Tournament, while the Avery boys golf team placed third and qualified a pair for the upcoming regional tournament.
The Lady Vikings as a team finished the tournament with a score of 137, 27 shots better than the score of 164 by second-place finisher Polk County, to qualify as a group for the upcoming regional tournament. Owen also competed at the tournament, but did not field enough players to qualify for a team score.
Avery boys golf placed third at last week’s two-day WHC Tournament held at Grassy Creek Golf Course and Meadowbrook Golf Club, as golfers Caden Smith and Levi Andrews qualified for the upcoming 1A Western Regional tournament. Andrews shot a 162 in the two-round event, while Smith fired a score of 177. Eli Daniels shot 184 for the Vikings, while Jacob Daniels shot 197 and Seth Henson fired a 202.
Polk won the boys conference tournament in its final season in the WHC, shooting a team score of 660. Mitchell placed second with a total score of 703, while Avery placed third with a team score of 713 and Mountain Heritage placed fourth in team standings.
