On Monday, April 25, the Lady Vikings traveled to Burnsville for a rematch with the Lady Cougars of Mountain Heritage High School. Avery dominated the game, applying pressure from the start. Senior striker, Ava Schmidinger, got Avery on the scoreboard early. The Cougars were able to tie the game up on one of its few runs into Avery territory. Heritage earned a corner kick which ended up in front of the goal and bounced off several players before the Lady Cougars placed it in the back of the net.
It wasn’t long before Avery pulled ahead again. Senior Emree Hoilman was fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for Avery. Hoilman took the kick and scored, giving the Lady Vikings a narrow 2-1 lead at halftime.
The second half continued much like the first, with Avery dominating the game. With 15 minutes left in the matchup, Schmidinger was able to seal the victory with a second goal of her own. She went one-on-one with the keeper, placing the ball neatly in the back of the net. Avery had 25 shots on goal to Heritage’s 4.
Avery keeper, junior Abby Miller, came out of the goal to play in the midfield. Her leadership from the back was missed, and Heritage took advantage of an Avery miscue to score a late goal, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 3-2 Avery victory.
On a damp Wednesday, April 26, Avery was on the road again, this time to Valdese to take on the Lady Wildcats of Draughn. Avery Head Soccer Coach Jim Shapiro was very pleased with his team.
“Avery dominated possession and territorial advantage throughout the match. We executed every aspect of our game plan but lacked the killer instinct and clinical finishing to take advantage of our many opportunities,” Shapiro said. “We started out the year as a counter attack team but have grown and improved with our possession and ability to create chances. The great play of Campbell Moody in the last few games has allowed us to get (Emree) Hoilman further up the pitch while Moody dictates play in the midfield.”
Draughn was able to net a first-half goal, Ambria Blalock scored the match’s only goal in the first half. Avery had a number of chances but weren’t able to convert any of their good looks into goals, as the Lady Wildcats earned a 1-0 victory.
Coach Shapiro feels the team is trending in the right direction and looks to close out the season with continued improvement. Having senior defender Annabelle Hayes back from a long illness has been very welcome. Her experience and solid play add depth to the team and gives more flexibility in positioning on the field.
“All of our losses have come against highly ranked teams,” Shapiro said, adding that while this was frustrating to the girls, it has made them into a better team.
This week is the last full week of regular season play, with road trips to Madison on Monday, May 1, and to Owen on Wednesday, May 3. The Lady Vikings return home for Senior Night on Monday, May 8. The games at Madison and Owen matches are scheduled for 6 p.m., while the Senior Night match starts at 5 p.m.
