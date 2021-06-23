GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Thousands of spectators converge on MacRae Meadows every year for the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, returning this year from July 8 to 11 following a one-year hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
People come to celebrate Celtic culture, for the music, the gathering of the clans, but ultimately many are drawn to the games themselves.
Scottish highland games throughout history were a time to gather and compete to determine who was fastest and strongest. Today, champions can still claim those titles and revel in victory.
The caber toss and hammer throw are iconic to the Games. Appropriate to the Scots, these sports demand more than the average measure of strength, stamina and sheer determination. As highland games where world records have been set, the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games attract professional athletes and amateurs alike who are up to the challenge.
Athletes can participate in heavy events, or events more associated with the games, and light events, such as foot races.
Heavy events include the Clachneart, or stone throw. The athlete must throw a 16-pound stone without using overhand, underhand or two-handed techniques. In order to throw the stone a greater distance, athletes will spin to gain centrifugal force before flinging the stone as far as possible.
Not only do caber toss participants pick up a 20-foot pole that weighs a daunting 175 pounds, they throw it. Caber toss athletes lift the caber, balance it upright and “turn” it, or flip it to make it fall end over end.
In a bygone time when farming was a way of life, sheaf tossing was an everyday chore. A holdover from that time, sheaf tossing is now competition. A pitchfork is used to throw a burlap sack stuffed with straw over a high bar, without touching the bar. As the bar is raised, the athlete who clears the bar at the highest level wins the competition.
Similar to the stone throw, the hammer throw requires the athlete to throw a hammer from a standing position. In spite of the hammer weighing 22 pounds stones have been known to be tossed more than 18 feet.
Light events include the 100-yard dash, long jump, high jump and pole vault. Adults and kids alike can participate in the Kilted Mile run.
A game of stamina, the Grandfather Mountain Marathon has gained the reputation as one of America’s toughest runs and for good reason. The final 13 miles are straight uphill. Starting in Boone and stretching 26.2 miles long, the trek winds up Grandfather Mountain, with runners eventually gaining 1,000 feet in elevation. The going is tough, but according to GMHG, the marathon boasts a 96-percent completion rate.
“The Bear” is a popular event that serves as sort of an unofficial kickoff to the Games weekend. A five-mile footrace that begins in Linville and climbs to the summit of Grandfather, the race is known for its grueling elevation change that tests the will of even the heartiest of athletes. As the race’s reputation has grown, GMHG continues to boast record numbers of participants each year of the event, even with the event’s registration period generally closing several months prior to the actual race.
For the spectator, the games of the Games offer their fair share of challenge and entertainment. For the serious athlete, however, the Games are an opportunity to test one’s mettle and take home several pieces of winning medals and awards.
To the victors go the spoils.
