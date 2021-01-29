NEWLAND — At the midway point of the fourth quarter of its Jan. 28 matchup against Polk County at Viking Gym, the Avery Lady Vikings trailed by double digits appeared destined to suffer its first loss of the 2020-2021 basketball season.
A 14-0 scoring run over the course of the final four minutes, and a smothering defense that forced 10 Lady Wolverine turnovers during the same span, however, helped the Big Red earn a come-from-behind 47-43 win to improve to 4-0 overall, with a 2-0 conference mark.
Avery and Polk were playing to make up a game that was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns earlier this season, and the game proved worth the wait.
The Lady Vikings tallied its first three points of the game on free throws to take an early lead, but five points in the period from Polk's Marissa Twitty aided in propelling the visitors to a 13-8 lead after the first eight minutes of action that it refused to surrender for the remainder of the half.
Avery trailed by as many as seven points in the first half, but was able to overcome offensive struggles with its defense and size advantage. A three-point play from Alexis Stines and a basket from Emree Hoilman drew the Lady Vikings within three midway through the second quarter, while a basket from Cora Hollifield knotted the game briefly at 19-19. Polk scored the final four points of the half, however, to take a 23-19 advantage into the locker room.
Hot-handed Hollifield helped the home team with a pair of field goals in the opening minute of the third quarter to tie the game at 23, while a Stines basket, followed by another Hollifield bucket pushed the Big Red into the lead at 27-24 at the midway point of the stanza. Khloe Burleson scored inside with 2:32 to play in the period to allow Avery to maintain a three-point edge at 31-28, but Polk closed the quarter with another scoring spurt, outscoring the Lady Vikings 6-0 to retake the lead at 34-31 entering the final period.
The Wolverines were poised to steal away momentum for good in the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter, using a 9-2 scoring run that was fueled by a pair of three-point baskets from Sara Muse to take a 43-33 lead with 4:02 to play in the game.
Following a Lady Vikings timeout, Avery found renewed intensity upon breaking its huddle and picked up its tempo on both ends of the floor. Burleson scored a basket, followed by a traditional three-point play by senior forward Reagan Hughes that slashed the Polk lead to five with 1:49 to play.
Less than a minute later, Hughes capitalized on a PCHS turnover to score and draw AHS to within 43-40 at the 1:03 mark. Seconds later, following a Stines free throw, Hughes drew a foul and sank a pair of free throws that knotted the game at 43 with 44 seconds to play.
Polk at times appeared out of sorts as the intensity increased, as the Lady Wolverines committed 10 turnovers in the game's final four minutes. The Lady Wolverines also lost a pair of starters who fouled out in the game's final 90 seconds which, combined with a smothering Avery press, gave Polk fits offensively in the waning moments.
Another pair of Hughes pressure free throws with 6.4 seconds on the clock surged Avery ahead 45-43. Polk threw the basketball away on the ensuing inbounds pass to turn the ball over again to Avery. Stines was subsequently fouled and made both free throws to clinch the four-point win.
Hughes, who was celebrating her birthday, gifted she and her team with a team-high performance of 14 points, while Hollifield was the only other Lady Viking scoring double figures with 10 points. Stines scored nine points, with five points from Burleson, four from Zoie McClarin, three points from Addie Beck and a pair from Hoilman.
Polk's Muse led all scorers with 16 points, with eight points each from Emmie McDowell and Twitty, and six points from Kristen Hall.
The unbeaten Lady Vikings meet its toughest test of the season as it travels to Ledger on Friday, Jan. 29, to square off with the Mitchell Lady Mountaineers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.