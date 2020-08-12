CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association's Board of Directors made the unprecedented decision to dramatically alter the landscape of North Carolina in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing that at least four high school sports, including prep football, will be played starting with practices in mid-February and concluding in April, highlighted by a seven-week regular season slate.
“You all have been waiting patiently for a decision from the NCHSAA relative to an amended sport calendar for the 2020-2021 academic year. Please keep in mind that these proposed dates are dependent on COVID-19 conditions improving across NC. However, last night (Aug. 11) the Board of Directors approved a framework we believe maximizes the opportunities for students in our membership to participate in athletics at some point during this school year, regardless of what plan is a school and/or school system operates," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement on Wednesday, Aug. 12. "The NCHSAA Board approved an amended calendar for the 2020-2021 school year in a special called meeting for this purpose."
According to Tucker, the calendar was a collaborative effort between NCHSAA Staff, Board of Directors and various committees, such as the city and county Athletic Directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and the Sports Ad Hoc Committee.
"There is still much work to be done on the details of implementing athletic programs and contests during this pandemic, but we thank these committees and individuals for their hard work to bring us to this point," Tucker noted. "We recognize that this is a lot of information to digest and drastically different from the way the sport calendar has been aligned for years in North Carolina. However, as we mentioned many weeks ago, we will play again. In that mantra we believe, and it is in that spirit that we present this calendar. It is the belief of the Board of Directors and our staff that this calendar provides us the greatest chance of providing interscholastic athletic opportunities to the students of the NCHSAA for the 2020-2021 academic year. We believe that this is the best path forward to a safe return to the field."
High school football programs will now have to wait more than five months before playing its first regular-season contest, as prior to the announcement, the NCHSAA had released that no official fall sports practices could begin before Sept. 1. With the latest release, football programs will now hold its first official practice on Feb. 8, 2021.
"I don't really have a comment on what I think of it. I need to sit and study it a little bit," Avery Head Football Coach Mac Bryan said shortly after the calendar's release. "Seven games is certainly better than none, but with only six teams in our conference there are going to be two games we'll need to find, and most of our non-conference games we have are with schools in conferences bigger than ours, so they'll probably fill their schedules with all games in their conference, and that won't be easy to find."
In addition to football's shift, the NCHSAA moved playing of boys soccer to begin in January, with girls tennis and girls golf moved from fall to spring and wrestling pushed from November to beginning its season next April.
"Our decision-making process has been careful and calculated, as we work to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches and administrators during this unprecedented time. There is still much work to be done in regard to playoff formats, COVID-19 related rules modifications for numerous sports, securing potential playoff facilities and providing the safest possible regular season opportunities for student athletes," Tucker explained. "We are committed to that work and will continue to lead and govern interscholastic athletic programs across this state that support and enrich the educational experience provided by our member schools in such a manner to maintain the standards of excellence that the NCHSAA has become known for."
During a media briefing with state reporters, Tucker offered a reminder of the fluidity of the new calendar and how much of what is scheduled to take place is dependent on state health officials and guidelines.
"We know this is fluid and if conditions don’t get to a level to allow us transition, we certainly know we’ll have to drop back and punt, as they say," Tucker added. "We're hopeful that won’t happen."
Avery Director of Athletics Jay Smith noted a sense of relief in having the state association providing at least a roadmap of being able to hopefully return to high school athletics and give Viking student-athletes the opportunity to return to the courts and fields.
"First, I'm very relieved that we have a plan. This has been a tough seven months in decision making. I know it's been tough on the state to determine what they're going to do as well," Smith said. "Just having a plan is important."
Smith added that he had a sense that the calendar plan had been in the works for a number of weeks, and that the released calendar that featured the movement of all sports was different from his anticipation of the final product.
"It looks a little different than I thought. I thought we might start what they refer to as the lesser-revenue sports now, but pushing the sports back makes a lot of sense to give us a little more time for things to kind of clear up," Smith explained. "The big thing is that it allows the schools who are virtual to be able to get at least nine weeks of school in. The state surveyed superintendents around the state asking about students playing sports if students are in a virtual setting and in other scenarios, and the results revealed that a lot of schools would open up following the first nine weeks, so I think that approximate date was sort of targeted. The jumbling of sports is pretty wild, and sports as we've known it are no longer, at least for this school year."
Tucker offered few specifics in regard to postseason play, noting that the NCHSAA Board of Directors and additional stakeholders felt it was imperative to construct a regular-season timely for guidance for the state's hundreds of association member schools.
"We still do not have all the nuts and bolts in place," Tucker noted. "Our goal has been to return to athletic fields as quickly but as safely as possible, and we've put the calendar together based on current information."
This is a developing story. Click to www.averyjournal.com for additional updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.