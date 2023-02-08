Avery High School wrestler Lily Flores competed at the NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational last weekend, winning her opening bout at the event. Pictured from left to right are Coach Hunter Starling, Flores and Coach Hank Hardin.
BERMUDA RUN — Following an historic qualification for the state high school girls wrestling invitational tournament last week, Avery High School freshman Lily Flores grappled with some of the state’s top female wrestlers during the state event on Friday, Feb. 3.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) in conjunction with the North Carolina Chapter of USA Wrestling, held the opening rounds of the 2023 Women’s Wrestling Invitational, which featured Flores as part of 16 wrestlers in each of the 12 weight divisions. All rounds up to the Championship and Consolation Finals were completed on Friday, Feb. 3.
Flores competed in the 152-pound weight class, where she was victorious by fall in 2:38 in her opening round bout against Purnell Swett’s Brylie Wilkins. In the championship quarterfinal round, Flores was defeated by second-period fall against West Carteret opponent Kenley Riley, who entered the bout with a 22-2 overall record for the season. The loss dropped Flores into the consolation second round, where Flores was defeated by fall in the third period against Laney High School opponent Ay‘Seante Ross to end Flores’ tournament.
The fourth annual Women’s Wrestling Invitational will be the final Women’s Invitational, as the sport of Women’s Wrestling will become a sanctioned sport with its own State Championship in 2024. The Women’s State Individual Tournament will be held in conjunction with the Men’s Individual State Tournament starting next year.
The Lumberton Pirates earned the first team title at the Women’s Invitational. The Pirates held off Havelock, Lake Norman and Westover by a total of six points, posting a 56-point total in the event to win.
Jeulenea Khang from Freedom High School was selected as the Most Valuable Performer for her effort in winning the 100 lbs. division. Khang bested Jamie Hearl from Mount Airy in the finals by a 2-0 decision to pick up her 43rd victory this season.
